BGT 2024-25 stats: Who is highest wicket-taker in India vs Australia Tests?

Another player who impressed, for the Aussies was Scott Boland who was also given the man of the match for the Sydney Test as well.

With the Border Gavaskar Trophy done and dusted, the pitches have been some of the spiciest tracks that have been witnessed in Test cricket. Bowlers had a good outing over the course of the 5 Test matches with India's Jasprit Bumrah emerging as the top wicket taker of the series 32 wickets.  ALSO READ: BGT 2024-25 stats: Who is highest run-getter in India vs Australia Tests?
 
Skipper Pat Cummins was the best bowler for the Aussies throughout the series and contributed at the right times for his side. Another player who impressed, for the Aussies was Scott Boland who was also given the man of the match for the Sydney Test as well. 
Top wicket-takers in Border Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25
Rank Player Matches Overs Balls Wkts Avg Runs 4-fers 5-fers
1 Jasprit Bumrah 5 151.2 908 32 13.06 418 2 3
2 Pat Cummins 5 167 1002 25 21.36 534 1 1
3 Scott Boland 3 101.4 610 21 13.19 277 1 1
4 Mohammed Siraj 5 157.1 943 20 31.15 623 1 -
5 Mitchell Starc 5 153.2 920 18 28.67 516 - 1
6 Nathan Lyon 5 122.4 736 9 36.89 332 - -
7 Josh Hazlewood 2 40 240 6 13.17 79 1 -
8 Prasidh Krishna 1 27 162 6 17.83 107 - -
9 Akash Deep 2 77.5 467 5 54 270 - -
10 Nitish Kumar Reddy 5 44 264 5 38 190 - -
  Jasprit Bumrah:  Indian pace spearhead Bumrah was the man for the Indian side as he ended the series with an impressive 32 wickets across the 5 matches. He wasn't only the best player for the Indian side, but was also the standout performer overall which is why he was also given the player of the series award at the end of the 5th Test. His unavailability in the final innings showed how much the Indian side has been dependant on the pacer.  Pat Cummins:   Australian skipper Pat Cummins has been one of the most consistent bowlers for Australia in the recent years and he showed why his team can count on him when it comes to taking crucial wickets to bail his team out of difficult situations. 25 wickets in 5 matches speaks for itself as he outshone the likes of Mitchell Starc as well.  Scott Boland:  The surprise package of the series was Aussie pacer Scott Boland who came into the side after Josh Hazlewood was ruled out of the series due to injury in between the series.  21 wickets in 3 matches was an impressive return for him in the Australian side which was highlighted in the final Test too as he bamboozled the Indian top order on a challenging Sydney pitch. Boland's 10 wickets came in the final and decisive Test.
 
 

