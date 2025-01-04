India vs Australia LIVE SCORE, 5th Test Day 2: Konstas vs Bumrah to lite up SCG on weekend
5th Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE CRICKET SCORE: India aim to take quick wickets in first session of Sydney Test on Day 2. IND vs AUS 5th Test Day 2 live action begins at 5 AM IST
After an action-packed day 1 of the fifth and final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy at Sydney Cricket Ground, India and Australia will return to the field for day 2 action on Saturday, January 4, with just one aim in mind: taking the upper hand in the match. Australia, which has failed to win the coveted trophy in almost a decade, hopes to continue its dominant run and seal the series 3-1. On the other hand, India will hope to win the game and retain the trophy by ending the series in a 2-2 draw while simultaneously keeping their WTC 2023-25 final qualification hopes alive.
Day 1 of the Test favoured the bowlers, as Australia bundled India out for 185—India’s fifth sub-200 total in the series. However, Indian skipper Jasprit Bumrah drew first blood for India by removing Usman Khawaja on the final ball of the day, ensuring the Aussies did not walk back to the pavilion unscathed.
Australia currently have 9 runs on the board at the loss of one wicket. If the wicket behaves similarly on Saturday, Indian pacers might repeat their Perth heroics from the first Test of the series and restrict Australia to a low total. However, according to the weather and pitch report, batters are expected to receive some support on day 2. That said, with Friday’s heated exchange between Bumrah and Kostas—where the usually calm Bumrah was visibly riled up—fans can expect some fireworks in the early morning session in Sydney.
Australia scorecard after day 1:
|Australia 1st Inning after day 1
|9-1 (3 ov) CRR:3.00
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Sam Konstas
|Not out
|7
|8
|1
|0
|87.5
|Usman Khawaja
|c KL Rahul b J Bumrah
|2
|10
|0
|0
|20
|Extras
|0 (b 0, Ib 0, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
|Yet to Bat
|Marnus Labuschagne,Steven Smith,Travis Head,Beau Webster,Alex Carey,Pat Cummins,Mitchell Starc,Nathan Lyon,Scott Boland
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Jasprit Bumrah
|2
|0
|7
|1
|0
|0
|3.5
|Mohammed Siraj
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|2
India first innings scorecard
|India 1st Inning
|185-10 (72.2 ov) CRR:2.56
|Batter
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Yashasvi Jaiswal
|c BJ Webster b SM Boland
|10
|26
|1
|0
|38.46
|KL Rahul
|c S Konstas b M Starc
|4
|14
|0
|0
|28.57
|Shubman Gill
|c S Smith b NM Lyon
|20
|64
|2
|0
|31.25
|Virat Kohli
|c BJ Webster b SM Boland
|17
|69
|0
|0
|24.64
|Rishabh Pant (WK)
|c P Cummins b SM Boland
|40
|98
|3
|1
|40.82
|Ravindra Jadeja
|lbw b M Starc
|26
|95
|3
|0
|27.37
|Nitish Kumar Reddy
|c S Smith b SM Boland
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Washington Sundar
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|14
|30
|3
|0
|46.67
|Prasidh Krishna
|c S Konstas b M Starc
|3
|10
|0
|0
|30
|Jasprit Bumrah (C)
|c A Carey b P Cummins
|22
|17
|3
|1
|129.41
|Mohammed Siraj
|Not out
|3
|16
|0
|0
|18.75
|Extras
|26 (b 11, Ib 9, w 0, nb 6, p 0)
|Total
|185 (10 wkts, 72.2 Ov)
|Fall of Wickets
|11-1(KL Rahul 4.6),17-2(Yashasvi Jaiswal 7.4),57-3(Shubman Gill 24.6),72-4(Virat Kohli 31.3),120-5(Rishabh Pant 56.4),120-6(Nitish Kumar Reddy 56.5),134-7(Ravindra Jadeja 62.4),148-8(Washington Sundar 65.6),168-9(Prasidh Krishna 68.2),185-10(Jasprit Bumrah 72.2)
|Bowler
|O
|M
|R
|W
|NB
|WD
|ECO
|Mitchell Starc
|18
|5
|49
|3
|2
|0
|2.72
|Pat Cummins
|15.2
|4
|37
|2
|1
|0
|2.41
|Scott Boland
|20
|8
|31
|4
|1
|0
|1.55
|Beau Webster
|13
|4
|29
|0
|2
|0
|2.23
|Nathan Lyon
|6
|2
|19
|1
|0
|0
|3.17
Australia vs India 5th Test day 2 live telecast details:
Day 2 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground will be telecast live on the Star Sports Network in India.
Australia vs India 5th Test day 2 live streaming details:
Day 2 of the fifth Test between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground will be live-streamed on the Disney+ Hotstar app and website in India.
4:23 AM
5th Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE UPDATES: It's team management call - Pant on Rohit opting out of Sydney Test
Rohit's decision handed his deputy Bumrah the leadership role. Bumrah had captained the side in the series-opener as well when Rohit took a short paternity break. India won that match in Perth by 295 runs, their only victory on the tour so far.
"Our captain has shown leadership, he has opted to rest," said Bumrah at the toss.
"It shows the unity we have in the team," he added in front of a packed arena, trying to put an end to talks of dissension in the dressing room.
The day, however, ended with India struggling yet again, dismissed for 185 after opting to bat.
Pant top-scored with a restrained 98-ball 40 and once he was done talking about how much it took for him to curb his aggressive instincts, the chirpy wicketkeeper-batter was asked about his thoughts on Rohit and his unparalleled decision.
"It was an emotional moment. He is our leader but it's a team management call (of which Rohit is a part). I was not part of the conversations and can't say more," he said.
4:15 AM
5th Test Day 2 | IND vs AUS LIVE WEATHER UPDATES
While overcast conditions greeted the players throughout the day on Friday, the weather conditions before the start of the match is quite encouraging.
A bright sunshine at Sydney Cricket Ground will help the green grass to die down and so does India's chances to bowl out Australia for a paltry score.
4:10 AM
IND vs AUS 5th Test Day 2 LIVE UPDATES
Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs Australia 5th Test Day 5 live action.
