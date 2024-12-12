Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood sign up for supplementary players' list in BBL

Cummins, Starc, Hazlewood sign up for supplementary players' list in BBL

Australia's leading pacers, including Test captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, have signed up as supplementary players for the Big Bash League starting December 15.

Mitchell Starc

Mitchell Starc, second right, celebrates with teammates after the dismissal of India's Yashasvi Jaiswal during the day one of the second cricket test match between Australia and India at the Adelaide Oval in Adelaide. Photo: AP | PTI

Press Trust of India Melbourne
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 12 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia's leading pacers, including Test captain Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc, have signed up as supplementary players for the Big Bash League starting December 15.

Cummins, Starc and Josh Hazlewood have opened up a possibility of appearing in the marquee domestic T20 event after skipping it the last season owing to Test commitments.

"Hazlewood and Starc have signed for Sydney Sixers under the league's marquee supplementary player rule, while Cummins will be in Sydney Thunder's auxiliary list," 'cricket.com.au' reported. 

The supplementary list allows Big Bash clubs to rope in a centrally-contracted Australian player in case they are available.

 

"Mitch and Josh are both foundation members of our club and have been a part of the Sixers for a long time, so any opportunity for us to engage them throughout the season is a win for our club and a win for our fans," said Sixers general manager Rachael Haynes.

"Both of the guys have great relationships with (coach) Greg (Shipperd) and the playing group and having them involved in any capacity will always be a boost for our group," he added.

More From This Section

Mithali Raj

Gujarat Giants part ways with Mithali Raj ahead of WPL Auction: Reports

Harry Brook Tests

ICC Rankings: England's Harry Brook climbs on top of men's Test rankings

WPL 2025 mini auction

WPL 2025 auction date and time, players list, live streaming on December 15

WPL 2025

RCB to MI: Full list of retained, released players before WPL 2025 auction

Marnus Labuschagne

IND vs AUS 3rd Test: Entire Australian top-order is under pressure - Warner

The trio is currently involved in a high-intensity five-Test series against India at home, which is tied at 1-1 after the first two games.

The Australian team is also due to be in Sri Lanka in late January for a two-Test engagement. The results would be crucial to the side's chances of qualifying for the World Test Championship final in June next year.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

David Warner

David Warner's leadership ban lifted, clears path for BBL captaincy role

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Broader markets drag; IT maintains lead; Sensex 150 pts lower at 81,350

Atul Subhash

'Like a beast': What Bengaluru techie's wife said in dowry complaint

Adani group

Adani Group shares trade firm; Power, Green Energy stocks gain up to 9%

solar power, solar energy, green energy, clean energy, renewable energy

Why are Acme Solar Holdings shares buzzing in trade today? Find out here!

Topics : Big Bash League Pat Cummins Mitchell Starc

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 12 2024 | 12:20 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEDhanlaxmi Crop Science IPO AllotmentSai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon