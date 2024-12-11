Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Gujarat Giants part ways with Mithali Raj ahead of WPL Auction: Reports

Gujarat Giants part ways with Mithali Raj ahead of WPL Auction: Reports

With the highest purse of INR 4.40 crore among all five WPL teams, the Giants are expected to make strategic additions to their squad during the auction, scheduled for December 15 in Bengaluru.

Oct. 24, 2017 file photo, Indian women's cricket team captain Mithali Raj during the FICCI Ladies Organisation (FLO) interactive session 'Breaking The Boundaries with Indian Cricket Girls', in New Delhi. Raj announced retirement from all forms of int

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 9:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a significant development ahead of the Women’s Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction, Gujarat Giants have announced that they have parted ways with former Indian captain Mithali Raj. The franchise had signed Mithali as a mentor and advisor for a three-year term last year. However, after a disappointing run in the inaugural WPL season, where they finished at the bottom of the standings, the team has decided to release Mithali from her role.
 
India Today reports that Mithali has now been appointed in a new position at the Andhra Cricket Association, marking a new chapter in her cricketing career. Additionally, the Giants have also let go of Nooshin Al Khadeer, who served as their bowling coach under a two-year contract. Nooshin, who is also the head coach of the India Under-19 Women’s team, has been released as part of the team’s restructuring process.
 
 
Despite having big names like Laura Wolvaardt, Ash Gardner, Beth Mooney, and Phoebe Litchfield, Gujarat Giants struggled to make an impact in WPL 2024. They failed to qualify beyond the league stage, receiving heavy criticism for their performance. In a surprise move, the franchise also released stand-in captain Sneh Rana before the upcoming auction.
 
The team has opted to retain a strong core for the 2025 season, keeping players like Ashleigh Gardner, Beth Mooney, Dayalan Hemalatha, and Laura Wolvaardt, among others. However, they have released several players, including Sneh Rana, Kathryn Bryce, and Lea Tahuhu.
 
With the highest purse of INR 4.40 crore among all five WPL teams, the Giants are expected to make strategic additions to their squad during the auction, scheduled for December 15 in Bengaluru.

Also Read

PremiumPrasoon Joshi, writer, poet, communication specialist

There's so much content that people have content indigestion: Prasoon Joshi

Pro Kabaddi League 2024

PKL 2024 live score updates: U Mumba vs Thalaivas underway; Haryana Steelers through to the playoffs

Putin, Russian President, Vladimir Putin

Russia may soon launch another hypersonic missile at Ukraine: Warns US

Dortmund vs Barcelona

UEFA Champions League: Dortmund vs Barcelona live time, streaming

PremiumThe battle between Indian tractor major Tractors and Farm Equipment (TAFE) and the US based AGCO Corporation over Massey Fergusontrademark has taken a fresh turn with TAFE writing a letter to shareholders of AGCO, raising concerns about the company m

Ploughing through ad turf: TAFE, AGCO turn advertising soil for Massey

Topics : Mithali Raj Women's Premier League

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 9:14 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEParliament Winter Session LIVESai Life Sciences IPOMobikwik IPO OpenLatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon