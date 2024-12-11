Business Standard
WPL 2025 auction date and time, players list, live streaming on December 15

WPL 2025 players' auction will begin at 3 PM IST on December 15. Jio Cinema will live stream WPL 2025 auction in India.

WPL 2025 mini auction

Anish Kumar New Delhi
8 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 2:10 PM IST
The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated events in women’s cricket—the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction. Scheduled for December 15, 2024, in Bengaluru, the auction promises to set the stage for an electrifying season of cricket, as franchises vie for the brightest talents from around the globe.  
 
The auction list features 120 cricketers ready to go under the hammer. Among them are 91 Indian players and 29 international stars, including three emerging talents from Associate Nations. This diverse mix underscores the growing global footprint of women’s cricket and the WPL’s role in elevating the game to new heights.   
 
 
The spotlight will also shine on a remarkable 82 uncapped Indian players, each hoping to make their breakthrough on this grand stage. Joining them are eight uncapped overseas cricketers, poised to bring their unique flair to the league.  
 
But with only 19 slots up for grabs, the competition will be fierce. Franchises have five reserved spots for overseas players, making every decision at the auction table crucial. Who will earn their ticket to the biggest stage? Who will become the next star of the WPL?  
 
As the clock ticks closer to 3 PM this Sunday, anticipation is at a fever pitch. The Player Auction promises drama, strategy, and surprises, as the cricketing world watches teams shape their destinies for the season ahead.  
 

Teams in Women's Premier League

  1. Mumbai Indians
  2. Royal Challengers Bengaluru
  3. Delhi Capitals
  4. Gujarat Giants
  5. UP Warriorz
Complete breakdown of capped and uncapped players:

WPL 2025 auction players' list
Sr. No Capped/Uncapped players No. of players
1 Capped Indians 9
2 Capped Overseas 21
3 Uncapped Indian 82
4 Uncapped overseas 8
Total 120
   

WPL 2025 auction live time, WPL auction live streaming and telecast

 
When will Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction take place?
 
WPL 2025 players' auction will take place on December 15 (Sunday).
 
Where will WPL 2025 Players' auction take place?
 
At what time will WPL 2025 auction begins?
 
Which TV channels will live telecast WPL 2025 auction in India?
 
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast Women's Premier League 2025 auction in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2025 players' mini auction in India?
 
Jio Cinema will live stream WPL 2025 auction in India.
 

Complete players' list for WPL 2025 auction

 
Full list of players for WPL 2025 auction
SR. NO. SET PLAYER COUNTRY ROLE C/U/A BASE PRICE (INR lakh)
1 1 Lauren Bell England BOWLER Capped 30
2 1 Maia Bouchier England BATTER Capped 30
3 1 Darcie Brown Australia BOWLER Capped 30
4 1 Lauren Cheatle Australia BOWLER Capped 30
5 1 Nadine de Klerk South Africa ALLROUNDER Capped 30
6 1 Deandra Dottin West Indies ALLROUNDER Capped 50
7 1 Kim Garth Australia BOWLER Capped 30
8 1 Danielle Gibson England ALLROUNDER Capped 30
9 1 Sarah Glenn England BOWLER Capped 30
10 1 Heather Graham Australia ALLROUNDER Capped 30
11 1 Tejal Hasabnis India ALLROUNDER Capped 30
12 1 Chinelle Henry West Indies ALLROUNDER Capped 30
13 1 Alana King Australia BOWLER Capped 30
14 1 Heather Knight England BATTER Capped 50
15 1 C Prathyusha India ALLROUNDER Capped 30
16 1 Orla Prendergast Ireland ALLROUNDER Capped 30
17 1 Sneh Rana India ALLROUNDER Capped 30
18 1 Shubha Satheesh India ALLROUNDER Capped 30
19 1 Sushma Verma India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
20 1 Poonam Yadav India BOWLER Capped 30
21 2 Raghvi Bist India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
22 2 N Charani India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
23 2 Laura Harris Australia BATTER Uncapped 10
24 2 Ira Jadhav India BATTER Uncapped 10
25 2 Fatima Jaffer India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
26 2 Humairaa Kaazi India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
27 2 G Kamalini India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
28 2 Nandini Kashyap India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
29 2 Jagravi Pawar India BOWLER Uncapped 10
30 2 Pratika Rawal India BATTER Uncapped 10
31 2 Prema Rawat India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
32 2 Simran Shaikh India BATTER Uncapped 10
33 2 Tanisha Singh India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
34 2 Sonal Thakur India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
35 2 S Yashasri India BOWLER Uncapped 10
36 3 Nicola Carey Australia ALLROUNDER Capped 30
37 3 Sophia Dunkley England BATTER Capped 30
38 3 Lauren Filer England BOWLER Capped 30
39 3 Mansi Joshi India ALLROUNDER Capped 30
40 3 Lizelle Lee South Africa WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
41 3 Rosemary Mair New Zealand BOWLER Capped 30
42 3 Madhuri Mehta India BATTER Capped 30
43 3 Nuzhat Parween India WICKETKEEPER Capped 30
44 3 Paige Scholfield England ALLROUNDER Capped 30
45 3 Amanda-Jade Wellington Australia ALLROUNDER Capped 30
46 4 Amisha Bahukhandi India BOWLER Uncapped 10
47 4 Priyanka Bala India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
48 4 Gunjan Bhandari India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
49 4 Salonee Dangore India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
50 4 Milly Illingworth Australia BOWLER Uncapped 10
51 4 Prathyoosha Kumar India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
52 4 Ashwani Kumari India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
53 4 Shashi Mathur India BATTER Uncapped 10
54 4 Aparna Mondal India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
55 4 Anshu Nagar India BOWLER Uncapped 10
56 4 Tanisha Ohlan India BATTER Uncapped 10
57 4 Tarannum Pathan India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
58 4 Shraddha Pokharkar India BOWLER Uncapped 10
59 4 Niki Prasad India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
60 4 Laxmi Yadav India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
61 5 Manali Dakshini India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
62 5 Rima Ekka India BOWLER Uncapped 10
63 5 Rahila Firdous India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
64 5 Shipra Giri India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
65 5 Arushi Goel India BATTER Uncapped 10
66 5 Kranti Goud India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
67 5 Sanskriti Gupta India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
68 5 Priyanka Koushal India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
69 5 Suman Meena India BOWLER Uncapped 10
70 5 Shivani Singh India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
71 5 Parunika Sisodia India BOWLER Uncapped 10
72 5 Rubia Syed India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
73 5 Jyoti Thakur India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
74 5 G Trisha India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
75 5 Joshitha V J India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
76 6 Safina Aziz India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
77 6 Samantha Bates Australia BOWLER Uncapped 10
78 6 Neelam Bhardwaj India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
79 6 Monikha Das India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
80 6 Tess Flintoff Australia ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
81 6 Sushmita Ganguly India BOWLER Uncapped 10
82 6 Devika Kandregula India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
83 6 Nazma Khan India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
84 6 Charli Knott Australia ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
85 6 P Ranga Lakshmi India BATTER Uncapped 10
86 6 Kanchan Nagwani India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
87 6 Tanusree Sarkar India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
88 6 Nandani Sharma India BOWLER Uncapped 10
89 6 Tripti Singh India BATTER Uncapped 10
90 6 Sonam Yadav India BATTER Uncapped 10
91 7 Bhavika Ahire India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
92 7 Khushi Bhatia India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
93 7 Pranavi Chandra India BATTER Uncapped 10
94 7 Krutika Chaudhari India BOWLER Uncapped 10
95 7 Riya Chaudhari India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
96 7 Najla CMC India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
97 7 Hurley Gala India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
98 7 Suman Gulia India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
99 7 Prakashika Naik India BOWLER Uncapped 10
100 7 Mousumi Narah India BOWLER Uncapped 10
101 7 Hani Patel India BOWLER Uncapped 10
102 7 Anushka Sharma India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
103 7 Shivali Shinde India WICKETKEEPER Uncapped 10
104 7 Upasana Yadav India BATTER Uncapped 10
105 7 Preeti Yadav India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
106 8 Sarah Bryce Scotland WICKETKEEPER Associate 10
107 8 Arshi Choudhary India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
108 8 Archana Devi India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
109 8 Samaira Dharnidharka UAE ALLROUNDER Associate 10
110 8 Mehak Kesar India BOWLER Uncapped 10
111 8 Komalpreet Kour India BOWLER Uncapped 10
112 8 Akshita Maheshwari India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 20
113 8 Rameswari Naik India BOWLER Uncapped 10
114 8 Falak Naz India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
115 8 Mamta Rani India BOWLER Uncapped 10
116 8 Theertha Satish UAE WICKETKEEPER Associate 10
117 8 Shanu Sen India BOWLER Uncapped 10
118 8 Neetu Singh India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
119 8 Anusha Sundaresan India ALLROUNDER Uncapped 10
120 8 Sunanda Yetrekar India BOWLER Uncapped 10
 

