WPL 2025 auction date and time, players list, live streaming on December 15

The countdown has begun for one of the most anticipated events in women’s cricket—the Women’s Premier League (WPL) Player Auction. Scheduled for December 15, 2024, in Bengaluru, the auction promises to set the stage for an electrifying season of cricket, as franchises vie for the brightest talents from around the globe.
The auction list features 120 cricketers ready to go under the hammer. Among them are 91 Indian players and 29 international stars, including three emerging talents from Associate Nations. This diverse mix underscores the growing global footprint of women’s cricket and the WPL’s role in elevating the game to new heights.
The spotlight will also shine on a remarkable 82 uncapped Indian players, each hoping to make their breakthrough on this grand stage. Joining them are eight uncapped overseas cricketers, poised to bring their unique flair to the league.
But with only 19 slots up for grabs, the competition will be fierce. Franchises have five reserved spots for overseas players, making every decision at the auction table crucial. Who will earn their ticket to the biggest stage? Who will become the next star of the WPL?
As the clock ticks closer to 3 PM this Sunday, anticipation is at a fever pitch. The Player Auction promises drama, strategy, and surprises, as the cricketing world watches teams shape their destinies for the season ahead.
Teams in Women's Premier League
- Mumbai Indians
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru
- Delhi Capitals
- Gujarat Giants
- UP Warriorz
Complete breakdown of capped and uncapped players:
More From This Section
|WPL 2025 auction players' list
|Sr. No
|Capped/Uncapped players
|No. of players
|1
|Capped Indians
|9
|2
|Capped Overseas
|21
|3
|Uncapped Indian
|82
|4
|Uncapped overseas
|8
|Total
|120
WPL 2025 auction live time, WPL auction live streaming and telecast
When will Women's Premier League (WPL) 2025 auction take place?
WPL 2025 players' auction will take place on December 15 (Sunday).
Where will WPL 2025 Players' auction take place?
The venue for WPL 2025 auction is Bengaluru.
At what time will WPL 2025 auction begins?
WPL 2025 players' auction will begin at 3 PM IST on December 15.
Which TV channels will live telecast WPL 2025 auction in India?
Sports 18 HD/SD will live telecast Women's Premier League 2025 auction in India.
How to watch the live streaming of WPL 2025 players' mini auction in India?
Jio Cinema will live stream WPL 2025 auction in India.
Complete players' list for WPL 2025 auction
|Full list of players for WPL 2025 auction
|SR. NO.
|SET
|PLAYER
|COUNTRY
|ROLE
|C/U/A
|BASE PRICE (INR lakh)
|1
|1
|Lauren Bell
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|2
|1
|Maia Bouchier
|England
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|3
|1
|Darcie Brown
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|4
|1
|Lauren Cheatle
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|5
|1
|Nadine de Klerk
|South Africa
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|6
|1
|Deandra Dottin
|West Indies
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|50
|7
|1
|Kim Garth
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|8
|1
|Danielle Gibson
|England
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|9
|1
|Sarah Glenn
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|10
|1
|Heather Graham
|Australia
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|11
|1
|Tejal Hasabnis
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|12
|1
|Chinelle Henry
|West Indies
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|13
|1
|Alana King
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|14
|1
|Heather Knight
|England
|BATTER
|Capped
|50
|15
|1
|C Prathyusha
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|16
|1
|Orla Prendergast
|Ireland
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|17
|1
|Sneh Rana
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|18
|1
|Shubha Satheesh
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|19
|1
|Sushma Verma
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|20
|1
|Poonam Yadav
|India
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|21
|2
|Raghvi Bist
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|22
|2
|N Charani
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|23
|2
|Laura Harris
|Australia
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|24
|2
|Ira Jadhav
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|25
|2
|Fatima Jaffer
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|26
|2
|Humairaa Kaazi
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|27
|2
|G Kamalini
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|28
|2
|Nandini Kashyap
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|29
|2
|Jagravi Pawar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|30
|2
|Pratika Rawal
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|31
|2
|Prema Rawat
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|32
|2
|Simran Shaikh
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|33
|2
|Tanisha Singh
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|34
|2
|Sonal Thakur
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|35
|2
|S Yashasri
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|36
|3
|Nicola Carey
|Australia
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|37
|3
|Sophia Dunkley
|England
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|38
|3
|Lauren Filer
|England
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|39
|3
|Mansi Joshi
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|40
|3
|Lizelle Lee
|South Africa
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|41
|3
|Rosemary Mair
|New Zealand
|BOWLER
|Capped
|30
|42
|3
|Madhuri Mehta
|India
|BATTER
|Capped
|30
|43
|3
|Nuzhat Parween
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Capped
|30
|44
|3
|Paige Scholfield
|England
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|45
|3
|Amanda-Jade Wellington
|Australia
|ALLROUNDER
|Capped
|30
|46
|4
|Amisha Bahukhandi
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|47
|4
|Priyanka Bala
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|48
|4
|Gunjan Bhandari
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|49
|4
|Salonee Dangore
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|50
|4
|Milly Illingworth
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|51
|4
|Prathyoosha Kumar
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|52
|4
|Ashwani Kumari
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|53
|4
|Shashi Mathur
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|54
|4
|Aparna Mondal
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|55
|4
|Anshu Nagar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|56
|4
|Tanisha Ohlan
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|57
|4
|Tarannum Pathan
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|58
|4
|Shraddha Pokharkar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|59
|4
|Niki Prasad
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|60
|4
|Laxmi Yadav
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|61
|5
|Manali Dakshini
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|62
|5
|Rima Ekka
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|63
|5
|Rahila Firdous
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|64
|5
|Shipra Giri
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|65
|5
|Arushi Goel
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|66
|5
|Kranti Goud
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|67
|5
|Sanskriti Gupta
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|68
|5
|Priyanka Koushal
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|69
|5
|Suman Meena
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|70
|5
|Shivani Singh
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|71
|5
|Parunika Sisodia
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|72
|5
|Rubia Syed
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|73
|5
|Jyoti Thakur
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|74
|5
|G Trisha
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|75
|5
|Joshitha V J
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|76
|6
|Safina Aziz
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|77
|6
|Samantha Bates
|Australia
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|78
|6
|Neelam Bhardwaj
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|79
|6
|Monikha Das
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|80
|6
|Tess Flintoff
|Australia
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|81
|6
|Sushmita Ganguly
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|82
|6
|Devika Kandregula
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|83
|6
|Nazma Khan
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|84
|6
|Charli Knott
|Australia
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|85
|6
|P Ranga Lakshmi
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|86
|6
|Kanchan Nagwani
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|87
|6
|Tanusree Sarkar
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|88
|6
|Nandani Sharma
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|89
|6
|Tripti Singh
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|90
|6
|Sonam Yadav
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|91
|7
|Bhavika Ahire
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|92
|7
|Khushi Bhatia
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|93
|7
|Pranavi Chandra
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|94
|7
|Krutika Chaudhari
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|95
|7
|Riya Chaudhari
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|96
|7
|Najla CMC
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|97
|7
|Hurley Gala
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|98
|7
|Suman Gulia
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|99
|7
|Prakashika Naik
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|100
|7
|Mousumi Narah
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|101
|7
|Hani Patel
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|102
|7
|Anushka Sharma
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|103
|7
|Shivali Shinde
|India
|WICKETKEEPER
|Uncapped
|10
|104
|7
|Upasana Yadav
|India
|BATTER
|Uncapped
|10
|105
|7
|Preeti Yadav
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|106
|8
|Sarah Bryce
|Scotland
|WICKETKEEPER
|Associate
|10
|107
|8
|Arshi Choudhary
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|108
|8
|Archana Devi
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|109
|8
|Samaira Dharnidharka
|UAE
|ALLROUNDER
|Associate
|10
|110
|8
|Mehak Kesar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|111
|8
|Komalpreet Kour
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|112
|8
|Akshita Maheshwari
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|20
|113
|8
|Rameswari Naik
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|114
|8
|Falak Naz
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|115
|8
|Mamta Rani
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|116
|8
|Theertha Satish
|UAE
|WICKETKEEPER
|Associate
|10
|117
|8
|Shanu Sen
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10
|118
|8
|Neetu Singh
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|119
|8
|Anusha Sundaresan
|India
|ALLROUNDER
|Uncapped
|10
|120
|8
|Sunanda Yetrekar
|India
|BOWLER
|Uncapped
|10