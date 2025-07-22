Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 01:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Delhi Premier League 2025 set for August 2 start, women's event from Aug 17

Delhi Premier League 2025 set for August 2 start, women's event from Aug 17

Each side will play a double round robin (two matches -- Home and Away) with three teams from their own group

DPL 2024

DPL 2025

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The second edition of the Delhi Premier League will begin with the men's competition on August 2 while the women's season will kick-start on August 17.

The men's final is scheduled for August 31 with a reserve day set aside on September 1.

The men's tournament has been split into two groups of four teams each.

Group A includes Outer Delhi Warriors, Central Delhi Kings, New Delhi Tigers, and North Delhi Strikers. While Group B comprises West Delhi Lions, East Delhi Riders, South Delhi Superstarz, and Purani Dilli 6.

 

Each side will play double round robin (two matches -- Home and Away) with three teams from their own group. This will be followed by single round robin with four teams from the other group making it a total of 10 games.

The top four teams will advance to the playoffs. The top two teams will face off in Qualifier 1, with the winner earning a direct spot in the final.

Meanwhile, the third and fourth-placed teams will compete in the Eliminator, where the loser would be knocked out. The winner of the Eliminator will then take on the loser of Qualifier 1 in Qualifier 2.

The winner of that match will book the remaining spot in the final, setting up a showdown with the winner of Qualifier 1.

The women's competition, on the other hand, will run between August 17 to August 24 and will have four teams and a total of six matches will be played in a round-robin format.

The top two teams from the league stage will qualify for the finals.

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

