Home / Cricket / News / Mohd Siraj reveals mindset in Lord's thriller: 'I won't get out here'

Mohd Siraj reveals mindset in Lord's thriller: 'I won't get out here'

Whether it's his aggression on the pitch while attacking batters from different nations or his emotional involvement in the game, Siraj's commitment has consistently stood out.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 21 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Mohammed Siraj has been a vital part of the Indian cricket team, always giving his 100% for the side day in and day out, no matter the result. The pacer has not only been valuable with his lethal deliveries but has also served as a morale-booster for the entire team whenever the atmosphere called for lifting spirits.
 
Whether it's his aggression on the pitch while attacking batters from different nations, or his emotional involvement in the game, Siraj's commitment has consistently stood out. His sentimental side was on display when he stepped up to contribute with the bat.  He was one of the last batters remaining on the final day at Lord's against England, alongside Ravindra Jadeja, whose heroics had taken the match to the final session and the final wicket. However, Siraj was dismissed in the most unfortunate manner, after middling the ball, it bounced back onto the stumps, handing England a narrow 22-run win. 
 
 

Reacting to the dismissal, Siraj said: 
"I was thinking that I wouldn't get out on the final day, but even after middling the ball, I eventually lost my wicket, which was very heartbreaking to experience given that the match depended on that wicket and how close the result was to tipping in either side's favour." he said.
 
"I'm an emotional person and it took time to move on from the dismissal. However, then I though to my self that the series is not over and we still can come back from the tie which is giving me a boost for the future." he further added.  Siraj on workload management
 
Siraj also emphasized that he doesn’t worry much about workload and just wants to give his all whenever the team needs him.
"God has been kind to keep me fit to play for my country most of the time, and I don't really think much about the workload. I just feel that if I'm given an opportunity to play for the country, I have to give it my all so that when I go to sleep at night, I don't have any regrets in my mind," he said.
 
Siraj shares laughs with Manchester United’s Maguire
 
While Siraj is usually laser-focused when on duty for Team India, he showed a lighter side when the squad visited Manchester United's Carrington training ground to meet the club’s players. A Cristiano Ronaldo fan, Siraj was even seen doing the Portuguese star’s iconic celebration. He also shared a few laughs playing cricket with United defender Harry Maguire.

First Published: Jul 21 2025 | 7:40 PM IST

