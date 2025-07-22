Tuesday, July 22, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
England Playing XI for 4th Test: 35-year-old Dawson replaces injured Bashir

England Playing XI for 4th Test: 35-year-old Dawson replaces injured Bashir

Recalled not out of sentiment but for his red-hot county form, Dawson's inclusion adds a layer of intrigue to England's quest to seal the series.

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer, Liam Dawson

Ben Stokes, Jofra Archer and Liam Dawson. Photo: PTI

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 22 2025 | 9:15 AM IST

Listen to This Article

In a bold twist ahead of the fourth Test, England have summoned experience over youth, grit over flair. Off-spinner Shoaib Bashir—England’s off-spinner in first three matches of England vs India series—has been ruled out with a fractured index finger, paving the way for the return of a long-absent figure: 35-year-old Liam Dawson.
 
Bashir’s dream run ends in heartbreak
 
Bashir, who sealed the third Test with the final Indian wicket (Mohammed Siraj), sustained the injury while trying to stop a fierce drive from Ravindra Jadeja on Day 3. A surgery followed, cutting short his inspiring campaign in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy.
 
 
His absence leaves a void in England’s spin department, and the onus now shifts to Dawson, who last played a Test match in 2017. Recalled not out of sentiment but for his red-hot county form, Dawson's inclusion adds a layer of intrigue to England's quest to seal the series.
 
Series shifts to Manchester with momentum delicately poised

With the fourth Test starting July 23 at Old Trafford, England head into the contest with a 2–1 lead in the five-match series. Wins at Leeds and Lord’s were offset by India’s emphatic 336-run victory at Edgbaston, setting up a thrilling penultimate clash.
 
The stage now shifts to Manchester, where England’s calculated gamble on Dawson will be tested against a fired-up Indian side looking to level the series.
 

England Playing XI:

Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (vc), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Ben Stokes (c), Jamie Smith (wk), Liam Dawson, Chris Woakes, Brydon Carse, Jofra Archer.

 
Siraj salutes Stokes: ‘Hats off to him for those spells’
 
Meanwhile, India’s pacer Mohammed Siraj took a moment to admire Ben Stokes’ herculean effort on Day 5 of the Lord’s Test, where England edged out India by 22 runs.
 
"Stokes bowled a 10-over spell twice—hats off to him. The match was on a knife's edge, and the way he bowled was impressive. There's nothing wrong with learning from the opposition," Siraj remarked. 
 
No wickets, no regrets: Siraj’s unyielding mindset
 
Despite not always finding reward in the wickets column, Siraj remains undeterred. "I’m bowling really well, but sometimes luck doesn’t favour you. Even if I don’t get wickets today, I believe I’ll get them in the next match," he said.
 
In the press conference on Monday, when asked if he ever considered dialing back pace to focus on line and length, Siraj was quick to respond: "That thought does cross my mind, but changing too much could leak runs. I stick to my plans—consistent areas. Even if I don’t get the wicket, maybe my pressure helps my bowling partner. That’s how bowling in partnerships works."

Topics : India vs England England cricket team Test Cricket ICC World Test Championship

First Published: Jul 22 2025 | 9:00 AM IST

