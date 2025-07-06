Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 05:30 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5: Check revised session timings at Edgbaston

ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5: Check revised session timings at Edgbaston

As a result of the delay, ten overs have been officially lost, reducing the final day's play to an 80-over contest instead of the regular 90.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 5:29 PM IST



The fifth and final day of the second Test between India and England is set to begin at 5:10 PM IST (12:40 PM local time) following a rain-induced delay at Edgbaston in Birmingham. Persistent showers in the morning meant that play couldn’t start as scheduled, pushing back the day’s action by nearly 1 hour and 40 minutes.
 
As a result of the delay, ten overs have been officially lost, reducing the final day’s play to an 80-over contest instead of the regular 90. With both teams eyeing a result, India in pursuit of a historic first Test win at Edgbaston and England hoping to resist with the bat, the revised playing conditions will add an extra layer of urgency and strategy.  Check ENG vs IND 2nd Test Day 5 LIVE SCORE UPDATES here
 
 
Revised Session Timings for Day 5 – IND vs ENG 2nd Test 
First Session: 12:40 PM to 2:30 PM local time | 5:10 PM to 7:00 PM IST
 
Lunch: 2:30 PM to 3:10 PM local time | 7:00 PM to 7:40 PM IST

Second Session: 3:10 PM to 5:10 PM local time | 7:40 PM to 9:40 PM IST
 
Tea Break: 5:10 PM to 5:30 PM local time | 9:40 PM to 10:00 PM IST
 
Final Session: 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM local time | 10:00 PM to 11:30 PM IST
 
With time being a crucial factor, India will need to make the most of the 80 overs available to pick up the remaining seven English wickets. Meanwhile, England’s batters will look to apply the brakes and possibly push for a draw under overcast but dry conditions expected for the remainder of the day.
 
Both teams will have to adapt quickly to the revised schedule, and fans can expect a gripping conclusion to what has been an enthralling Test match at Edgbaston.

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 5:28 PM IST

