Gill becomes first player to score double hundred and 150 in same Test

Indian Test skipper Shubman Gill has been living the form of his life in England as the 25-year-old batter continues to break records with each innings. In the ongoing second Test vs England at Edgbaston, Gill scored 268 runs in the first innings and then went on to score 161 in the second innings to become the only batter in Test history to score 200-plus and 150-plus in the same Test match. There have been instances where players scored triple centuries and centuries in the same match, but two innings of 200-plus followed by 150-plus has been recorded for the first time.