Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:46 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / ENG vs IND 4th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 live for free?

ENG vs IND 4th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 1 live for free?

Check all the live telecast and live streaming details for the ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 action in Manchester here.

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Listen to This Article

After a heartbreaking 22-run defeat in a nail-biting third Test at Lord’s, the Shubman Gill-led Indian side will return to action in Manchester, Old Trafford cricket ground, aiming to bounce back in the 4th Test starting today.  The visitors will try and level the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar series to take the game to the final encounter. With a brief but much-needed break behind them, India will be eager to regroup and take the fight to England in the fourth Test.  Check ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 LIVE SCORE UPDATES and full scorecard here
 
The series so far has seen plenty of momentum shifts. England clinched the opening Test at Headingley by five wickets, while India responded strongly with a win at Edgbaston to draw level. However, England once again took the lead with their victory at Lord’s, going up 2-1 in the contest.
 
 
India now face a tough challenge, not just from the opposition, but also due to injury setbacks that have forced changes in their squad. Nitish Kumar Reddy has been ruled out of the remaining matches, while Arshdeep Singh will miss the Manchester Test, both sidelined due to injuries. Adding to the concerns, pacer Akash Deep is also unavailable for the fourth Test due to a groin issue.
 
Meanwhile, England have confirmed their playing XI for the Manchester Test, opting for just one change. Liam Dawson comes into the side, replacing Shoaib Bashir, who has been ruled out of the remainder of the series with a finger injury sustained during the third Test. 
 
ENG vs IND 4th Test broadcasting details
Region TV Broadcast Live Streaming
India Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu) JioHotstar app and website 
United Kingdom Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD) Sky Go, Now
South Africa SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand) DSTV app
USA & Canada Willow.tv Willow.tv

Also Read

ENG vs IND 4th Test day 1 live scorecard

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: Overcast conditions in Manchester before Toss at 3 PM

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Old Trafford Manchester Pitch Report

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Manchester pitch report, highest score, key toss stats

England vs India Playing 11 live updates for Manchester Test today

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 4th Test: Overcast conditions to affect India's XI choices

Manchester weather report July 23

Manchester weather: Will rain impact the start of the 4th ENG vs IND Test?

England vs India 4th Test playing 11 news

England vs India 4th Test Playing 11, live toss time, ENG vs IND streaming

 

How to watch England vs India 4th Test Day 1 online: Live streaming and telecast information

 
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 4th Test match?
The match will take place at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England.
 
When will the ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 begin?
The ENG vs IND 4th Test opening day will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.
 
Where to stream the England vs India 4th Test Day 1 live in India?
Fans can live stream Day 1 of the fourth Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.

More From This Section

Harmanpreet Kaur celebrating century vs England

Skipper Harmanpreet helps India clinch ODI series against England by 2-1

Andre Russell

Russell bows out of T20I cricket with loss against Australia in 2nd T20

Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson

Tim Seifert powers New Zealand to commanding T20 win against South Africa

National Sports Governance Bill 2025 impact on BCCI

Sports Governance Bill 2025: How it will impact BCCI operations, elections

Sports Bill to bring BCCI under Govt oversight

Centre to table Sports Bill today; BCCI to come under govt purview

Topics : India vs England Test Cricket India cricket team England cricket team ICC World Test Championship

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 2:40 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon