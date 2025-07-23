Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 02:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Russell bows out of T20I cricket with loss against Australia in 2nd T20

Russell bows out of T20I cricket with loss against Australia in 2nd T20

During the second T20I, Russell turned back the clock, smashing a blistering 36 in just 15 balls, with two fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 240.00

ANI Cricket
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:59 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Indies all-rounder Andre Russell bowed out of international cricket on a losing note during the second T20I against Australia at Jamaica on Wednesday, but not without serving his fans one last bit of entertainment with a quickfire knock.

During the second T20I, Russell turned back the clock, smashing a blistering 36 in just 15 balls, with two fours and four sixes. His runs came at a strike rate of 240.00. It was his knock, along with opener Brandon King (51 in 36 balls, with three fours and four sixes), that powered WI to 172/8 in 20 overs.

Adam Zampa (3/29), Glenn Maxwell (2/15) and Nathan Ellis (2/34) were the top bowlers for Australia.

 

Knocks from Josh Inglis (78* in 33 balls, with seven fours and five sixes) and Cameron Green (56* in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes) took Australia to a thumping eight-wicket win with 28 balls left.

'Dre Russ' finishes his career with 1,122 runs in 86 T20Is and 75 innings at an average of 22.00 and a strike rate of over 163. He scored three half-centuries, with a best score of 71. He is the 11th-highest run-getter in T20Is for the Windies. He is the fourth-highest wicket-taker in T20Is for Windies, with 61 scalps at an average of 31.45, best bowling figures of 3/19.

He ends his international career with 2,158 runs at an average of 23.97 in 143 matches and 123 innings, with seven fifties and a best score of 92*. He took a total of 132 international wickets at an average of 32.21, with best bowling figures of 4/35. Scoring just two runs and taking a wicket in single Test he played, Russell was a solid performer in ODIs, with 1,034 runs at an average of 27.21 in 56 matches and 47 innings, at a strike rate of 130.22. He scored four half-centuries in the 50-over format, with the best score of 92*. In ODIs, he also took 70 wickets at an average of 31.84, with best figures of 4/35.

Speaking after the win, Russell said thanks to fans for all the support and for turning up to his home ground of Sabina Park to watch him play. He also thanked West Indies Cricket Board (WICB) for giving him an opportunity to play during the series in front of his home crowd.

"I just want to say thanks, thanks to the people in the Sabina Park and to the WICB for the opportunity. Just happy to play in front of the home crowd, the result did not go our way, but I am just happy to have played so many matches and wish the team the best going forward. The result did not go our way (today), thanks for all the support, I really appreciate it the most," he said.

Russell also expressed how the two T20 World Cups he won back in 2012 and 2016 remain the crowning jewels of his career.

"But at the end of the day - I think it was time to move ahead. We have a good bunch of guys (in the team), Shephard is throwing some punches, and there are the likes of (Sherfane) Rutherford, Alzarri (Joseph) and (Jason) Holder as well. Amazing to finish my career at Sabina Park, the result did not go our way, but that is the game of cricket. You have supported us a lot and do keep supporting us going ahead," he concluded.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:58 PM IST

