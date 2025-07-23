Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 01:56 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Tim Seifert powers New Zealand to commanding T20 win against South Africa

Tim Seifert powers New Zealand to commanding T20 win against South Africa

Opening batter Seifert, dropped in the first over before he had scored, hit an unbeaten 66 off 48 balls to guide the Black Caps to their target of 135 with more than four overs to spare

Tim Seifert, Kane Williamson

Tim Seifert. Photo: @BLACKCAPS

AP Harare (Zimbabwe)
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Tim Seifert's aggressive half-century on a tricky pitch led New Zealand to a comfortable seven-wicket win over South Africa in a tri-series T20 match on Tuesday.

Opening batter Seifert, dropped in the first over before he had scored, hit an unbeaten 66 off 48 balls to guide the Black Caps to their target of 135 with more than four overs to spare.

Earlier, South Africa tinkered with its batting order but the experiment of using captain Rassie van der Dussen as an opener failed to pay off as the team could only make 134-8. Reeza Hendricks top-scored with 41 off 37 balls and George Linde stroked an unbeaten 23.

 

The two teams will meet again in Saturday's final after host Zimbabwe, which takes on New Zealand in a dead rubber on Thursday, lost three games in a row.

New Zealand will go into the final with a 2-0 record against South Africa after beating the Proteas by 21 runs earlier in the tri-series.

Also Read

West Indies cricket team

What is the lowest score in T20 Internationals? Check full list here

NZ vs SA

Tri-series: New Zealand vs South Africa Playing 11, timing, live streaming

South Africa cricket team

South Africa beats Zimbabwe to reach T20 tri-series final vs New Zealand

Glenn Phillips

Glenn Phillips ruled out of Zimbabwe T20I tri-series due to injury

ZIM vs NZ

ZIM vs NZ HIGHLIGHTS, Tri-Nation T20 series: New Zealand cruise to 8-wicket win against Zimbabwe

Lucky Seifert leads the chaseSeifert made full use of his let-off after Andile Simelane failed to hold onto a skier at mid-off.

Seifert and Devon Conway (14) combined for the tournament's highest tally in the batting power play as New Zealand cruised to 55-1 in the first six overs.

The South African bowlers were wayward with their line and length and conceded a total of 17 wides.

Simelane made late amends for his earlier lapse when he found the outside edge of the bat to remove Conway, before spinner Senuran Muthusamy (2-24) picked up the wickets of Rachin Ravindra (3) and Mark Chapman (10).

But Seifert continued to dominate and raised his half-century off 38 balls when he hit Muthusamy over his head for a straight six.

South Africa's below-par effort in the field was summed up when fast bowler Kwena Maphaka's low full toss was perfectly timed by Seifert to long-leg for the winning boundary.

South Africa top-order flopSouth Africa's batters struggled to find momentum on a two-paced wicket after New Zealand captain Mitchell Santner had won the toss and elected to field.

Van der Dussen (14) struck three boundaries but attempted an over-ambitious shot against Adam Milne, only to see his stumps knocked back.

Chapman delivered a spectacular run-out of Rubin Hermann when he sprinted from mid-wicket before diving in at the non-striker's end to break the stumps.

South Africa then lost its way completely when in-form batter Dewald Brevis feathered a catch to wicketkeeper Seifert as he tried to upper-cut Will O'Rourke in the 10th over.

Santner stifled the middle-order by removing Lhuan-dre Pretorius (1), who was demoted to middle-order from his usual opening slot, and Simelane in an economical spell of 2-26.

Jacob Duffy (2-33) ended Hendricks' 37-ball toil when he had him caught at cover, and he followed it up with the wicket of Gerald Coetzee, who attempted an upper-cut but gave Seifert his second catch.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

England vs India Playing 11 live updates for Manchester Test today

England vs India Playing 11 LIVE UPDATES, 4th Test: Sai or Shardul - Who will replace Reddy in XI?

Manchester weather report July 23

Manchester weather: Will rain impact the start of the 4th ENG vs IND Test?

National Sports Governance Bill 2025 impact on BCCI

Sports Governance Bill 2025: How it will impact BCCI operations, elections

Sports Bill to bring BCCI under Govt oversight

Centre to table Sports Bill today; BCCI to come under govt purview

England vs India 4th Test playing 11 news

England vs India 4th Test Playing 11, live toss time, ENG vs IND streaming

Topics : New Zealand cricket team South Africa cricket team T20 cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 1:51 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEGarena Free Fire Max CodeQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon