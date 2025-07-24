ENG vs IND 4th Test live streaming: Where to watch Day 2 live for free?

Day 2 of the 4th Test between England and India will be played at Old Trafford cricket ground today as Team India batters Ravindra Jadeja and Shardul Thakur look to pile on more runs on England with the score at 264/4 ahead of the second day.
With Rishabh Pant likely to be ruled out for the Test match due to the injury he suffered in the final session of Day 1, India will have to continue without him and will have one less batter in both the innings now.
Ben Stokes and co. would be looking to take advantage of this fact and will hope to get quick wickets on the day to restrict India to a reasonable total in the innings. Pacers toiled hard on the opening day and managed to take important wickets in the final two sessions with Liam Dawson taking his first Test wicket after 8 years on the day.
|ENG vs IND 4th Test broadcasting details
|Region
|TV Broadcast
|Live Streaming
|India
|Sony Sports 1, Sony Sports 5, Sony Sports 3 (Hindi), Sony Sports 4 (Tamil & Telugu)
|JioHotstar app and website
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket (Sky Sports Main Event HD, Sky Sports Cricket HD)
|Sky Go, Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport (Channel 212 - SuperSport Cricket, Channel 201 - SuperSport Grandstand)
|DSTV app
|USA & Canada
|Willow.tv
|Willow.tv
How to watch England vs India 4th Test Day 2 online: Live streaming and telecast information
What is the venue for the ENG vs IND 4th Test match?
The match will take place at the Old Trafford cricket ground in Manchester, England.
When will the ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 2 begin?
The ENG vs IND 4th Test opening day will begin at 3:30 p.m. IST.
Where to watch the live telecast in India?
The match will be telecast live on the Sony Sports Network. Sony Ten 1, Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 5 will provide the telecast for the match.
Where to stream the England vs India 4th Test Day 2 live in India?
Fans can live stream Day 2 of the fourth Test between India and England on JioHotstar via the app and website in India.