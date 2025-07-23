Wednesday, July 23, 2025 | 09:37 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / SA20 Season 4: Teams reveal retained players and pre-auction signings

SA20 Season 4: Teams reveal retained players and pre-auction signings

Pretoria Capitals will enter the auction for the fourth edition of the SA20 league with the biggest purse as all six franchises on Wednesday announced the list of players retained and signed.

MI Cape Town SA20 season 3 winners

MI Cape Town SA20 season 3 winners (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Press Trust of India Johannesburg
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 23 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pretoria Capitals will enter the auction for the fourth edition of the SA20 league with the biggest purse as all six franchises on Wednesday announced the list of players retained and signed.

The teams were permitted a total of six retained or pre-signed players comprising a maximum of three South African and three overseas players during the retention window which closed on July 18.

The teams also strategically completed their 6 Wildcard signings, with all the focus now on the remaining slots and the collective maximum purse of USD 7.4 million, to be spent on the 84 available slots at the auction on 9 September in Johannesburg, SA20 said in a release.

 

For Season 4, a wildcard player could be any overseas player or a South African player who was part of the team's squad in Season 3.

Durban's Super Giants will enter the auction with a purse of USD 1.6 million, having retained Sunil Narine, Noor Ahmad, Jos Buttler and Heinrich Klaasen (wildcard) as their players. 

Also Read

Harmanpreet Kaur, Harmanpreet

Have to start from ball one: Harmanpreet stresses on reset for home WC

England vs India Playing 11 live updates for Manchester Test today

England vs India Playing 11, 4th Test: 3 changes in India's XI! Sai, Kamboj, Shardul playing today

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Old Trafford Manchester Pitch Report

ENG vs IND 4th Test: Manchester pitch report, highest score, key toss stats

National Sports Governance Bill 2025 impact on BCCI

Sports Governance Bill 2025: How it will impact BCCI operations, elections

Sports Bill to bring BCCI under Govt oversight

Centre to table Sports Bill today; BCCI to come under govt purview

Joburg Super Kings will have a purse of USD 1.2 million as they announced having Faf du Plessis, James Vince, Akeal Hosein, Richard Gleeson and Donovan Ferreira (wildcard).

Defending champions MI Cape Town will have Ryan Rickelton, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Rashid Khan, Trent Boult, Nicholas Pooran and Kagiso Rabada (wildcard) with a purse of USD 654000.

The Paarl Royals will have a purse of USD 825000 with Lhuan-dre Pretorius, David Miller, Bjorn Fortuin, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Sikandar Raza and Rubin Hermann (wildcard) among their players.

Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford and Andre Russell (wildcard) were retained by Pretoria Capitals, who have a purse of USD 1.8 million.

The two-time winners and Sunrisers Eastern Cape, who made to the third season's final as well, will have a purse of USD 1.2 million apart from having Tristan Stubbs, Allah Ghazanfar, Adam Milne, Jonny Bairstow and Marco Jansen (wildcard) among their players.

Notable South African players available to be picked up at the auction include Proteas World Test Championship final heroes Aiden Markram, Lungi Ngidi, Wiaan Mulder and Keshav Maharaj, along with top young talent Dewald Brevis and Kwena Maphaka, SA20 said.

T20 specialists Quinton de Kock, Anrich Nortje and Tabraiz Shamsi are also available.

"There's now a strong balance between pre-signed and retained international and Proteas players, alongside a significant purse available for the auction, said league commissioner Graeme Smith.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

ENG vs IND 4th Test Day 1 live score updates

England vs India LIVE SCORE UPDATES, 4th Test: Pant-Sudharshan put up 50-run stand; 190-up for India

Faroukh Engineer and Clive Lloyd

'Makes up for no recognition at home': Engineer on stand named after him

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Yashasvi, Jaiswal

Jaiswal makes history with half-century in Manchester Test as Indian opener

Indian skipper Gill walking back after getting dismissed in Manchester (PIC: ANI)

Has mental fatigue led to India's top-order struggles in Manchester Test?

Liam Dawson

Post-lunch reversal: England halt India's confident start in Manchester

Topics : Cricket News

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 23 2025 | 9:34 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGNG Electronics IPOStocks to buy todayParliament Monsoon Session LIVEIND vs ENG 4th Test LIVEEngland vs India 4th Test Toss UpdatesQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon