ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 4: Pacers dominate morning session; ENG on backfoot

ENG vs IND 3rd Test Day 4: Pacers dominate morning session; ENG on backfoot

Md Siraj was India's best bowler in the first session with two wickets to his name

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

The Indian cricket team got themselves the upper hand on Day 4 of the third Test against England at Lord’s after the first session. India leaked 98 runs but still managed to take four wickets to stamp their authority in the match by the time lunch was called. England will rethink their game plan during the break, and if they go for their aggressive style, they might end up losing the game before the day itself.
 
In the first session, England started steady but soon began to deal in boundaries. However, in just the fourth over of the day, Siraj removed Ben Duckett (12) to give India their first breakthrough. The home team tried to rebuild the innings with careful shots, but it was once again Siraj who trapped Ollie Pope (4) in front of the wicket as England lost two wickets within the first hour of the day’s play. 
 
 
India continued the onslaught after the drinks break as Nitish Kumar Reddy struck to remove Zak Crawley on 22, as England lost their top three with just 50 on the board. However, England looked in no mood to back down as Harry Brook took up England’s custom Bazball game early in the innings and scored two fours and a six off Akash Deep in the 20th. But the pacer got his revenge very soon and clean bowled Harry Brook (23), as England lost their fourth wicket before even putting 100 on the board.
 
Joe Root (16 not out) and Ben Stokes (0 not out) were still at the crease by the time lunch was called, but they are in need of a big innings to avoid trailing in the series after the match ends.
 
England scorecard at Lunch Day 4: 
England 2nd Inning
98-4 (25 ov) CRR:3.92
Batter Dismissal R B 4s 6s SR
Zak Crawley c Y Jaiswal b N K Reddy 22 49 3 0 44.9
Ben Duckett c J Bumrah b M Siraj 12 12 1 0 100
Ollie Pope lbw b M Siraj 4 17 1 0 23.53
Joe Root Not out 17 40 1 0 42.5
Harry Brook b A Deep 23 19 4 1 121.05
Ben Stokes (C) Not out 2 13 0 0 15.38
Extras 18 (b 17, Ib 1, w 0, nb 0, p 0)
Total 98 (4 wkts, 25 Ov)
Bowler O M R W NB ECO
Jasprit Bumrah 8 1 26 0 0 3.25
Mohammed Siraj 7 2 11 2 0 1.57
Nitish Kumar Reddy 5 1 20 1 0 4
Akash Deep 5 2 23 1 0 4.6 
   
 

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 5:41 PM IST

