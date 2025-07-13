Sunday, July 13, 2025 | 02:20 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Michael Vaughan defends Crawley's delay tactics, says India can't object

Michael Vaughan defends Crawley's delay tactics, says India can't object

Tempers flared up at the end of the third day when India failed to squeeze in another over after England opener Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics

India tour of England 2025: When Gill sledged Crawley on Day 3 of Lords Test

When Gill sledged Crawley on Day 3 of Lords Test

Press Trust of India London
Last Updated : Jul 13 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

Former England captain Michael Vaughan feels Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics at the end of the third day of the ongoing third Test was "as good a piece" he has ever seen but said India can't complain as the visitors employed the same approach on second day.

Tempers flared up at the end of the third day when India failed to squeeze in another over after England opener Zak Crawley's time-wasting tactics, drawing furious reaction from the visitors led by skipper Shubman Gill.

After being bowled out for 387, India had enough time to bowl two overs in the final session on Day 3, but Crawley's tactics of feigning an injury and pulling out on three occasions during Jasprit Bumrah's opening over delayed the proceedings. 

 

It meant India had time for just one over, which angered the visitors as England ended day three at 2 for no loss in their second innings.

"It's as good a piece of time-wasting I've ever seen," Vaughan was quoted as saying by BBC's Test Match Special podcast.

"India can't complain because yesterday Gill was down with the hamstring strain (KL) Rahul was off the field and wouldn't have been able to open the batting."  Vaughan said it was equal for both teams.

"Neither team can complain, but what great drama and what a great day. We're in for a fourth and fifth day that will be fantastic."  Another former England skipper Alastair Cook said the series, which is level at 1-1, needed such drama to spice it up.

"Everyone has been so friendly, but this always happens in a series of five matches. There's little moments after playing against each other so many times," he said.

"(Ben) Duckett was like a dachshund: all those big dogs and he was the one squaring up to (Mohammed) Siraj.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Shubman Gill India vs England India cricket team England cricket team Test Cricket

First Published: Jul 13 2025 | 2:19 PM IST

