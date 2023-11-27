Execution was poor: Australia coach after 44-run loss vs India in 2nd T20

Following Australia's 44-run loss to India in the second T20I, Australian coach Andre Borovec said that the execution of the side was poor.





Check latest news on India vs Australia cricket match here In another domination-filled day for the Men in Blue, India, led by three-wicket hauls from Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi and fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, beat Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I of the five-match series at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

"If you look at the bowling, there was a fine line with execution. We were not able to make inroads in the first six overs. In these conditions, the plans and intent is there and you do not have to miss by an awful lot. We are making the right decisions but are not executing in the right moments," said Andre in a post-match presentation.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to field first. Half-centuries came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (53 in 25 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 in 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes). These openers put on a stand of 77 runs for the first wicket. Another half-century was scored by Ishan Kishan, who ended with 52 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

Nathan Ellis (3/45) and Marcus Stoinis (1/27) were among the wickets for Aussies.

Coming to the chase of 236, Australia was off to a terrible start and was reduced to 58/4. An 81-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (45 in 25 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tim David (37 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) threatened India temporarily, but a fightback by Men in Blue saw them restrict Australia to 191/9 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) and Prasidh Krishna (3/41) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar got one wicket each.

