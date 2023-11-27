IND vs AUS: Boys are taking responsibility, not much pressure on me - Surya

Following his side's 44-run win over Australia in the second T20I, Indian skipper Suryakumar Yadav said that captaincy and team is not putting much pressure on me, but rather boys are taking responsibility well.





Check latest news on India vs Australia cricket match here In another domination-filled day for Men in Blue, India, led by three-wicket hauls from Prasidh Krishna and Ravi Bishnoi and fifties from Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ishan Kishan and Ruturaj Gaikwad, beat Australia by 44 runs in the second T20I of the five-match series at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

"The boys aren't putting too much pressure on me, they're taking responsibility. I told them before the toss to be prepared to bat first. There was a lot of dew after three overs, told the boys to back themselves. When I saw Rinku in the last game, the composure was brilliant," said Suryakumar in a post-match presentation.

India lead the series 2-0.

Coming to the match, Australia opted to field first. Half-centuries came from Yashasvi Jaiswal (53 in 25 balls, with nine fours and two sixes) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (58 in 43 balls, with three fours and two sixes). These openers put on a stand of 77 runs for the first wicket. Another half-century was scored by Ishan Kishan, who ended with 52 in 32 balls, with three fours and four sixes.

Nathan Ellis (3/45) and Marcus Stoinis (1/27) were among the wickets for Aussies.

Coming to the chase of 236, Australia was off to a terrible start and was reduced to 58/4. An 81-run stand between Marcus Stoinis (45 in 25 balls, with two fours and four sixes) and Tim David (37 in 22 balls, with four boundaries and two sixes) threatened India temporarily, but a fightback by Men in Blue saw them restrict Australia to 191/9 in 20 overs.

Ravi Bishnoi (3/32) and Prasidh Krishna (3/41) were the top bowlers for India. Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh and Mukesh Kumar got one wicket each.

