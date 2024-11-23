From Jaiswal to Travis Head: Batters who have hit most sixes in 2024

The game of cricket is all about who scores the most runs on the given day, whether it is a T20 game, an ODI match or a Test match. Batters all over the world try to take less ball to score maximum runs. The best way to do it? Hit a six which gets you the maximum number of runs in one single ball.
The calendar year of 2024 has witnessed many batters hit mammoth sixes across the globe to give their teams a fiery push in games. Here are the batters with the most number of maximums in 2024 so far.
|Most sixes hit in a calendar year (2024)
|Player
|Span
|Mat
|Inns
|NO
|Runs
|HS
|Ave
|BF
|SR
|100
|50
|0
|4s
|6s
|Babar Hayat (HKG)
|2024-2024
|27
|23
|2
|651
|110
|31
|474
|137.34
|1
|3
|3
|31
|50
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz (AFG)
|2024-2024
|30
|31
|-
|1075
|121
|34.67
|1076
|99.9
|3
|7
|4
|84
|50
|TM Head (AUS)
|2024-2024
|25
|28
|2
|989
|154*
|38.03
|781
|126.63
|2
|4
|4
|115
|48
|YBK Jaiswal (IND)
|2024-2024
|19
|29
|2
|1412
|214*
|52.29
|1630
|86.62
|2
|9
|1
|161
|48
|AGS Gous (USA)
|2024-2024
|28
|27
|2
|850
|81
|34
|625
|136
|-
|8
|1
|79
|44
|K Kadowaki-Fleming (JPN)
|2024-2024
|20
|20
|3
|860
|109*
|50.58
|569
|151.14
|1
|6
|-
|67
|43
|RG Sharma (IND)
|2024-2024
|25
|35
|3
|1123
|131
|35.09
|1219
|92.12
|3
|7
|3
|128
|42
|KIC Asalanka (SL)
|2024-2024
|34
|32
|6
|947
|101
|36.42
|864
|109.6
|1
|6
|4
|70
|39
|N Pooran (WI)
|2024-2024
|17
|17
|2
|443
|98
|29.53
|302
|146.68
|-
|2
|1
|22
|38
|M Levitt (NED)
|2024-2024
|27
|26
|1
|748
|135
|29.92
|628
|119.1
|1
|5
|4
|76
|38
|HG Munsey (SCOT)
|2024-2024
|18
|18
|1
|704
|91
|41.41
|565
|124.6
|-
|4
|-
|70
|36
|A Johnson (CAN)
|2024-2024
|28
|28
|-
|592
|74
|21.14
|552
|107.24
|-
|4
|4
|65
|36
|LS Livingstone (ENG)
|2024-2024
|24
|18
|5
|550
|124*
|42.3
|386
|142.48
|1
|2
|2
|33
|35
|Muhammad Waseem (UAE)
|2024-2024
|25
|25
|2
|731
|100
|31.78
|633
|115.48
|1
|4
|3
|61
|35
|Nizakat Khan (HKG)
|2024-2024
|28
|27
|5
|784
|81
|35.63
|589
|133.1
|-
|5
|1
|51
|35
|Sahil Chauhan (EST)
|2024-2024
|11
|10
|3
|364
|144*
|52
|176
|206.81
|1
|1
|1
|21
|34
|R Sandaruwan (KUW)
|2024-2024
|20
|20
|1
|516
|102*
|27.15
|338
|152.66
|1
|3
|2
|39
|34
|BKG Mendis (SL)
|2024-2024
|43
|48
|4
|1620
|143
|36.81
|1706
|94.95
|2
|10
|2
|172
|34
|SE Rutherford (WI)
|2024-2024
|24
|20
|8
|548
|80
|45.66
|433
|126.55
|-
|6
|2
|37
|33
|CV Anto (KUW)
|2024-2024
|18
|18
|4
|431
|75
|30.78
|263
|163.87
|-
|2
|-
|30
|32
While Hong Kong's Babar Hayat is currently the batter with most sixes in 2024, the list also includes some other big names such as Australia's big hitter Travis Head and India's yashasvi Jaiswal and Rohit Sharma as well. The best of these players' six hitting capabilities is seen in the shortest format of the game i.e, T20 cricket. Domestic leagues like the Indian Premier League among others showcase some fine displays of power hitting and gets the fans on the edge of their seats more often than not every year.