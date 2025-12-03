Wednesday, December 03, 2025 | 06:05 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
BCCI reveals Indian team's jersey for ICC T20 World Cup 2026 in Raipur

The unveiling ceremony featured former India captain Rohit Sharma, who attended the event in his role as the tournament's brand ambassador

Still from India's 2026 T20 WC jersey launch

Still from India's 2026 T20 WC jersey launch

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 03 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

The Indian team’s jersey for the 2026 T20 World Cup was introduced in a special presentation during the second ODI against South Africa in Raipur. The launch added to the excitement surrounding the upcoming global event, which is scheduled to run from February 7 to March 8 across eight venues in India and Sri Lanka.
 
For the tournament, India have been drawn into Group A, where they will face Pakistan, the US, the Netherlands and Namibia. Their campaign will begin against the US in Mumbai on February 7, setting the tone for what promises to be a high-profile edition of the competition.
 
 
The unveiling ceremony featured former India captain Rohit Sharma, who attended the event in his role as the tournament’s brand ambassador. He was joined by young Indian T20 squad member Tilak Varma, as the duo showcased the new kit that the team will sport during the marquee event next year. 

Ruturaj, Kohli shine in Raipur

India produced a commanding batting display in the second ODI against South Africa, posting a formidable 358 for five, led by centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad, and a late flourish from KL Rahul. Kohli crafted a composed 102 off 93 deliveries, while Gaikwad registered his maiden ODI century with an impressive 105 from 83 balls. Together, they rebuilt the innings after early setbacks, stitching a 195-run stand—India’s highest third-wicket partnership against South Africa in ODIs—and setting a strong platform for the hosts.

India had stumbled early after Rohit Sharma’s brief 14-run stay ended with an outside edge to Nandre Burger, despite the skipper striking three boundaries in an over. Yashasvi Jaiswal also fell after a promising 22, undone by Marco Jansen’s extra bounce. However, the arrival of Kohli and Gaikwad steadied the innings significantly.
 
Gaikwad, who had struggled in the middle order in the previous match, looked far more assured this time. He complemented Kohli’s tempo with fluent strokeplay and sharp running between the wickets. As his confidence grew, Gaikwad accelerated, taking on Keshav Maharaj with a six and consecutive fours before reaching his maiden ton in the 34th over.
 
Kohli, meanwhile, was in vintage touch, starting confidently with a pull shot for six and maintaining complete control throughout his innings, extending his ODI tally to 53 centuries.
 
KL Rahul added the finishing touches with a brisk unbeaten 66 off 43 balls, ensuring India maximised the platform created by the centurions and finished with a daunting total.
 

First Published: Dec 03 2025 | 6:02 PM IST

