Sunday, May 25, 2025 | 06:23 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Gill will have to lead from front, judgement of team can wait: Harbhajan

Gill will have to lead from front, judgement of team can wait: Harbhajan

The 25-year-old Gill was appointed as the full-time captain of the Indian team with Rishabh Pant as his deputy with the new World Test Championship cycle beginning with next month's ENG tour

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : May 25 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's new Test skipper Shubman Gill will have to lead from the front in absence of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma but the young team should not be judged too early, feels spin bowling great Harbhajan Singh.

The 25-year-old Gill was on Saturday appointed as the full-time captain of the Indian team with Rishabh Pant as his deputy with the new World Test Championship cycle beginning with next month's England tour.

Harbhajan welcomed the choice of Gill as captain but said there are challenges ahead.

"Obviously it is a great move, having a young captain like Shubman Gill who has done well in franchise cricket," Harbhajan told PTI during the launch of TV show Who's the Boss' on Sunday.

 

But this is going to be a tough tour, England has never been an easy tour. I hope that Shubman, Rishabh Pant this is a young team. There is no Virat Kohli or Rohit Sharma, suddenly there is a big gap in that team and that also needs to be filled, so Shubman will have to lead from the front, he said.

Also Read

Shubman Gill

WATCH: Shubman Gill breaks silence after becoming new Indian Test captain

Sarfaraz Khan

Sarfaraz Khan dropped! Here's what Agarkar said on Sarfaraz's exclusion

Gill and Morgan playing for KKR in IPL

I played with him at KKR: Morgan after Gill named new India Test captain

Eoin Morgan

Sai to Krishna: Morgan's Indian picks to watch out for IND vs ENG Tests

KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer (L-R)

Rahul to Iyer: Here's what Ajit Agarkar said on India Test team selection

Harbhajan said Gill's side should be given time to find their feet and not be judged too early in case they lose the series to England.

I will also like to ask people to not start judging too early even if this tour doesn't go their way, he said.

"It is okay even if they do not win, they will be learning (from it). I have the belief that all those who are going on this tour will get better, Harbhajan added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Shubman Gill

Shubman Gill should keep batting and captaincy separate: Cheteshwar Pujara

KKR vs SRH

IPL 2025: KKR vs SRH pitch report, highest score, Delhi stadium stats

Shoaib Bashir

Spinner Shoaib Bashir shines as England thrash Zimbabwe in one-off Test

Mohammed Shami

Is Md Shami's snub from the England series the end of his red-ball career?

Shubman Gill

Who is youngest Test captain? Full list of India Test captains & records

Topics : Shubman Gill India cricket team India vs England

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 25 2025 | 6:20 PM IST

Explore News

GT vs CSK LIVE ScoreGT vs CSK Playing 11GT vs CSK Pitch ReportPM Modi Mann Ki BaatBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon