South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI: Playing 11, live timing, and streaming

Pakistan won the first ODI by three wickets and will now aim to win the second ODI to seal the series with a match to spare

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Dec 19 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

After a commanding performance in the first ODI at Boland Park in Paarl, Md Rizwan-led Pakistan will aim to seal the three-match ODI series with a win over South Africa in the second ODI at Cape Town on Thursday, December 19, 2024. On the other hand, having lost the opening match, Aiden Markram-led South Africa will be eager to bounce back, level the series, and push for a series-decider third ODI at the Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg.
 
Both teams played a close contest during the first ODI and are unlikely to change the playing 11 for the second ODI at Cape Town. Both teams will want to secure a win on Thursday to have the momentum on their side before the all-important two-match Test series starting December 26.
 
 
South Africa vs Pakistan playing 11 for 2nd ODI:
 
South Africa playing 11 (probable): Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi
 
Pakistan playing 11 (probable): Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (c & wk), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed
 
South Africa vs Pakistan head-to-head in ODIs:

In the head-to-head record, South Africa holds a significant lead over Pakistan in their ODI cricket rivalry.
  • Total matches: 83
  • South Africa won: 52
  • Pakistan won: 30
  • No result: 1 
South Africa vs Pakistan ODI squads:
 
South Africa ODI squad: Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Rassie van der Dussen, Aiden Markram (c), Tristan Stubbs, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Ottneil Baartman, Tabraiz Shamsi, Keshav Maharaj, David Miller, Temba Bavuma, Kwena Maphaka
 
Pakistan ODI squad: Saim Ayub, Abdullah Shafique, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Kamran Ghulam, Salman Agha, Irfan Khan, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Abrar Ahmed, Usman Khan, Tayyab Tahir, Mohammad Hasnain, Sufiyan Muqeem

South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI live toss time, live streaming, and telecast:

When will the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI match take place? 
The South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will take place on Thursday, December 19, at Newlands Cricket Ground in Cape Town.
 
At what time will the SA vs PAK 2nd ODI live toss take place on December 19, according to Indian Standard Time (IST)? 
The live toss for the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI will occur at 5:00 PM IST.
 
When will the live match between South Africa and Pakistan 2nd ODI start on December 19? 
The SA vs PAK 2nd ODI will begin at 5:30 PM IST in Cape Town.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in India? 
The live telecast of the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on the Sports 18 network in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of the South Africa vs Pakistan 2nd ODI in India? 
The live streaming of the 2nd ODI between South Africa and Pakistan will be available on JioCinema and its website in India.

First Published: Dec 19 2024 | 11:15 AM IST

