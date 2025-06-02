Heinrich Klaasen announces his retirement from international cricket

South African wicketkeeper-batter Heinrich Klaasen has announced his retirement from international cricket. The news comes as a surprise for cricket fans who loved to watch Klaasen's fiery knocks in the South African shirt. Klaasen scored 2,141 ODI runs, 1,000 T20I runs, and 104 Test runs, including 4 international centuries for South Africa over the years.
Klaasen took to his social media account to make the announcement. “It is a sad day for me as I announce that I have decided to step away from international cricket,” Klaasen posted on Instagram.
“It took me a long time to decide what’s best for me and my family for the future,” he added.
The major reason for this decision is to spend more time with his family. “I look forward to spending more time with my family as this decision will allow me to do so,” he further added.More to follow....