Friday, June 06, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / How to dismiss Pujara was all we discussed in dressing room: Rohit Sharma

How to dismiss Pujara was all we discussed in dressing room: Rohit Sharma

he Saurashtra batter's unshakeable presence at the crease made him a nightmare to bowl to and an immovable object for any opposition

Pujara and Rohit

Pujara and Rohit (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 06 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Back when Rohit Sharma was still climbing the ranks of junior cricket, there was one name that dominated every strategy meeting — Cheteshwar Pujara. Rohit and his Mumbai teammates would often spend hours trying to figure out just one thing: how to get Pujara out. But rarely did they succeed.
 
Speaking at the launch of The Diary of a Cricketer’s Wife, penned by Pujara’s wife Puja, Rohit looked back at those early days with admiration and a touch of exasperation. Pujara’s ability to bat endlessly under the sun tested the patience of even the most determined sides. That same grit would later define his Test career, where he scored over 7,000 runs across 103 matches — all built on old-fashioned resilience and unwavering focus. 
 

When One Batter Could Decide a Match

Rohit smiled as he recalled how junior-level team huddles often revolved around a single topic: “If we don’t get him out, we probably lose.”
 
Pujara, even back then, would bat for hours, unbothered by the heat or the pressure. Rohit remembered returning home after fielding for two or three days straight and hearing his mother worry about the drastic change in his skin tone. “What can I say, Mum?” he’d tell her. “There’s this boy named Pujara — and he’s still batting.”

Also Read

IPL most sixes

Rohit to Gayle: Batters who hit the most sixes in Indian Premier League

Rohit and Kohli

Who scored most hundreds in IPL? How many tons Rohit & Kohli scored in IPL?

Rohit Sharma

Rohit becomes 2nd batter to complete 7000 IPL runs; who was the first?

Selector Ajit Agarkar head coach Gautam Gambhir Virat kohli Ravindra Jadeja Rohit Sharma

Rohit, Virat and Ashwin gave us blueprint to win Tests away from home: Gill

Surya and Rohit

Bumrah, Hardik, Surya congratulate Rohit on stand in Wankhede named on him

Playing Through Pain, With Purpose

Pujara’s journey wasn’t just about runs; it was about resilience. Rohit shared how Pujara had suffered injuries that could’ve ended most careers — both his ACLs were damaged early on. Yet he returned, pushed on, and played over 100 Tests.
 
Rohit admitted they’d often joke about his running between the wickets, but deep down, everyone admired the sheer commitment and love Pujara had for the game.

Lessons from the Toughest Days

For Pujara, one of the most testing chapters came during the 2017 Bangalore Test against Australia. After India stumbled in the first innings, he had a chat with Anil Kumble about facing Nathan Lyon.
 
Kumble, in his usual methodical style, tried reading the off-spinner’s mind. That exchange, Pujara said, helped him find a way through — and India turned the match around from there.

Roots and Reminders of Home

Both cricketers took a moment to talk about their families. Rohit spoke about the quiet sacrifices his parents made — the long journeys they took with little means, just so their sons could chase their dreams. He said it’s only now, years later, that he truly understands what they went through.
 
Pujara, meanwhile, remembered his late mother, who passed away when he was just 17. Her words still guide him: Be a good person first; everything else will follow.
 

More From This Section

NZ head coach Rob Walter

Rob Walter replaces Gary Stead as head coach of New Zealand cricket team

Sachin Tendulkar and James Anderson

Tendulkar-Anderson Trophy set to debut in England-India Test series

Shubman Gill

Not easy to replace Rohit and Kohli: Shubman Gill ahead of ENG vs IND Tests

Gautam Gambhir

Never a believer of road shows: Gambhir on RCB victory parade mishap

Team India PC

ENG vs IND: I'm always under pressure - Coach Gambhir ahead of England tour

Topics : Rohit Sharma Cheteshwar Pujara Ranji Trophy Domestic cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 06 2025 | 12:54 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayRBI MPC Meeting LIVE UpdatesMotilal Oswal Stock PicksGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayLive News TodayGet US Visa FasterGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon