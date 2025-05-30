Friday, May 30, 2025 | 09:29 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / IPL / News / Who scored most hundreds in IPL? How many tons Rohit & Kohli scored in Ipl?

Who scored most hundreds in IPL? How many tons Rohit & Kohli scored in Ipl?

Jos Buttler, with seven IPL centuries, is second on the overall list of players with the most centuries, while KL Rahul, with five, has the second-highest number of IPL centuries among Indian batters.

Rohit and Kohli

Rohit and Kohli (PIC: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : May 30 2025 | 9:23 PM IST
Former Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma enjoyed a successful outing in Mullanpur, Chandigarh, on Friday. Playing in the Eliminator match of the IPL, Rohit had all the luck on his side, earning two lifelines after being dropped by Gerald Coetzee and Kusal Mendis. He made the most of the opportunity but missed out on a well-deserved century, losing his wicket to Prasidh Krishna on 81. 
 
Rohit had the chance to enter the top 10 list of players with the most IPL centuries, but the star Indian batter might have to wait a little longer. Meanwhile, his countryman and RCB stalwart Virat Kohli continues to lead the list with eight centuries to his name.
 
 
Jos Buttler, with seven IPL centuries, is second on the overall list of players with the most centuries, while KL Rahul, with five, has the second-highest number of IPL centuries among Indian batters.
 
Players with most centuries in IPL
 
Player Span Mat Inns Runs HS 100 50
V Kohli (RCB) 2008–2025 266 258 8618 113* 8 63
JC Buttler (GT/MI/RR) 2016–2025 121 119 4120 124 7 24
CH Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB) 2009–2021 142 141 4965 175* 6 31
KL Rahul 2013–2025 145 136 5222 132* 5 40
Shubman Gill (GT/KKR) 2018–2025 118 114 3865 129 4 26
SR Watson (CSK/RCB/RR) 2008–2020 145 141 3874 117* 4 21
DA Warner (DC/SRH) 2009–2024 184 184 6565 126 4 62
AB de Villiers (DC/RCB) 2008–2021 184 170 5162 133* 3 40
SV Samson (DC/RR) 2013–2025 177 172 4704 119 3 26
HM Amla (KXIP) 2016–2017 16 16 577 104* 2 3
B Sai Sudharsan (GT) 2022–2025 40 39 1713 108* 2 11
BA Stokes (CSK/RPS/RR) 2017–2023 45 44 935 107* 2 2
H Klaasen (RCB/RR/SRH) 2018–2025 49 45 1480 105* 2 7
JM Bairstow (MI/PBKS/SRH) 2019–2025 51 51 1636 114 2 9
YBK Jaiswal (RR) 2020–2025 67 66 2166 124 2 15
RD Gaikwad (CSK) 2020–2025 71 70 2502 108* 2 20
AC Gilchrist (DCH/KXIP) 2008–2013 80 80 2069 109* 2 11
V Sehwag (DC/KXIP) 2008–2015 104 104 2728 122 2 16
M Vijay (CSK/DC/KXIP) 2009–2020 106 106 2619 127 2 13
BB McCullum 2008–2018 109 109 2880 158* 2 13
Q de Kock 2013–2025 115 115 3309 140* 2 24
RR Pant (DC/LSG) 2016–2025 125 123 3553 128* 2 19
SA Yadav (KKR/MI) 2012–2025 165 150 4267 103* 2 29
AM Rahane 2008–2025 198 183 5032 105* 2 33
S Dhawan 2008–2024 222 221 6769 106* 2 51
RG Sharma (DCH/MI) 2008–2025 271 266 7038 109* 3 47
 

More From This Section

PremiumIPL 2025 Qualifier 1 highlights

RCB in IPL finals causes IPL advertising rates to rise by up to 10%

IPL 2025 Eliminator match details: Gujarat Titans (GT) vs Mumbai Indians (MI)

IPL 2025, Eliminator: GT vs MI Playing 11, live toss time, streaming

GT vs MI Playing 11 in IPL 2025 eliminator

IPL 2025 today's match: GT vs MI Playing 11, key matchups in Eliminator

virat kohli ipl

AB de Villiers backs Virat Kohli to play big hand in IPL 2025 final for RCB

Josh Hazlewood

No better place than out in the middle: Hazlewood on IPL stint for RCB

Topics : Rohit Sharma Virat Kohli Indian Premier League Mumbai Indians Gujarat Titans Royal Challengers Bangalore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 30 2025 | 9:22 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon