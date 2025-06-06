Rob Walter replaces Gary Stead as head coach of New Zealand cricket team

Rob Walter has officially been named the new head coach of the New Zealand men's cricket team across all formats, succeeding Gary Stead, who had led the side since 2018. The appointment marks a significant shift in New Zealand Cricket’s coaching direction, with the board opting for one individual to guide the national side in Tests, ODIs and T20Is. Walter, 49, steps in with a mix of international and domestic coaching credentials, having recently helmed South Africa’s white-ball sides. NZC had earlier signalled a move towards a unified coaching structure, prompting Stead’s exit from the limited-overs roles despite his initial desire to continue as Test coach. The governing body emphasised the need for continuity and cohesion across formats, particularly with a packed international calendar ahead.
Proven credentials in international and domestic circuits
Walter’s résumé includes an impressive tenure with South Africa, where he led the Proteas to the semi-finals of the 2023 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup and to the final of the 2024 T20 World Cup. He also coached them during the Champions Trophy earlier this year. Before returning to South Africa, he spent five years in New Zealand’s domestic scene with Otago and Central Districts, building a reputation as a results-driven and innovative leader.
Rob Walter eager to begin new chapter
Calling it an “enormous opportunity”, Walter expressed excitement at returning to New Zealand cricket in a leadership role. He acknowledged the talent within the current squad and said the combination of major global events and high-stakes bilateral series ahead made the challenge even more appealing. He noted the support system already in place as one of the key reasons he was looking forward to the journey.
Weenink hails Rob Walter’s all-round experience
New Zealand Cricket CEO Scott Weenink described Walter as a "world-class coach" with a deep understanding of both New Zealand's domestic structure and the international stage. He stressed that Walter's ability to transition successfully between environments made him the ideal candidate to replace Stead and take the Black Caps forward.
Rob Walter to begin tenure with Zimbabwe tour
Walter’s first assignment as head coach will be New Zealand’s upcoming tour of Zimbabwe, which features a T20 tri-series including South Africa, followed by a two-Test series against the hosts.
