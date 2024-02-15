Sensex (    %)
                        
ICC bans UK cricketer Rizwan Javed for over 17 years for match-fixing

Rizwan was among eight players and officials charged by the ICC on behalf of the ECB in September last year concerning the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches

Anish Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

UK-based club cricketer Rizwan Javed was banned from all cricket for 17 ½ years after being found guilty of five breaches of the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) Anti-Corruption Code for Participants.

Rizwan was among eight players and officials charged by the ICC on behalf of the ECB (in its capacity as the Designated Anti-Corruption Official under the Code) in September last year concerning the 2021 Abu Dhabi T10 Cricket League and attempts to corrupt matches in that tournament, which attempts were disrupted.

Michael J Beloff KC, Chair of the ICC Code of Conduct Committee (acting as the ECB’s Disciplinary Panel), decided after Rizwan failed to respond to the charges and was therefore deemed to have admitted that he has committed the offences charged, to have waived his right to a hearing and to have acceded to the imposition of a sanction.

Rizwan was found guilty of:

Article 2.1.1 – Being party to an attempt to fix, contrive or influence improperly matches or aspects of matches in the Abu Dhabi T10 2021 (on three separate occasions).

Article 2.1.3 – Offering a Reward to another Participant in exchange for that player engaging in Corrupt Conduct.

Article 2.1.4 – Directly or indirectly soliciting, inducing, enticing, instructing, persuading, encouraging or intentionally facilitating any Participant to breach Code Article 2.1 (on three separate occasions).

Article 2.4.4 - Failing to disclose to the DACO full details of any approaches or invitations received to engage in Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Article 2.4.6 – Failing or refusing, without compelling justification, to cooperate with any investigation carried out by the DACO in relation to possible Corrupt Conduct under the Code.

Rizwan’s ban is backdated to 19 September 2023, the date he was provisionally suspended.

International Cricket Council ICC match fixing

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 4:31 PM IST

