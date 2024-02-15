Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

India's centrally contracted players will have to play Ranji: Jay Shah

Jay Shah said the chairman of selectors will be given a free hand to take a call on his own if a player refuses to follow instructions given by the team management.

Jay Shah, BCCI AGM

Jay Shah. Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India Rajkot
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 15 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India's centrally contracted players will have to mandatorily play red-ball cricket in domestic circuit and the BCCI will not tolerate any excuses for the same, said secretary Jay Shah here on Wednesday.
Interacting with the media on the sidelines of the renaming of the Saurashtra Cricket Association Stadium, Shah said the chairman of selectors will be given a free hand to take a call on his own if a player refuses to follow instructions given by the team management.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
It was reported by PTI earlier that the BCCI will be making it mandatory for Indian players to appear in the Ranji trophy for at least three or four matches in case they wish to play in the IPL.
"They have been informed on phone already and I'm going to write letters as well that if your chairman of selectors, your coach and your captain are asking for it then you will have to play red-ball cricket," Shah told the media.

 Check India vs England 3rd Test Day 1 live score and match updates here
However, Shah said that it was to happen in accordance with the guidance from the national cricket Academy in Bangalore.
"Whatever advice we get from the NCA say suppose somebody's body is not able to handle both white-ball and red-ball cricket so we do not want to impose anything in that regard," he said.
"(It applies to) whoever is fit and young we are not going to tolerate any other tantrums. This message is for all centrally contracted players," said Shah providing further clarity.
"Everyone will have to play, otherwise, the chairman of the selection committee has given me his suggestions and I am going to give him a free hand to let him take his own calls freely," he added.
Shah said it was important to back the players when they need leaves owing to personal reasons, as in the case of batting maestro Virat Kohli, who has made himself unavailable for the ongoing five-match Test series against England.

Also Read

Champions Trophy 2025: Race for qualification heats up in World Cup 2023

Champions Trophy 2025: Qualification scenarios, Teams, venue, winners list

Ranji Trophy 2024: Mohit Avasthi takes 7/52 as Mumbai crush Bengal

Ranji Trophy: Pandey helps Karnataka eke out one-wicket win over Railways

Riyan Parag hits 2nd-fastest century in Ranji Trophy. Check who tops list

Rahul Dravid to remain India's head coach till T20 World Cup: Jay Shah

IND vs ENG: Mukesh Kumar released from India squad, to play Ranji Trophy

NZ vs SA 2nd Test: Chasing 267, New Zealand 40-1 at stumps on Day 3

WATCH: Sarfaraz Khan emotional after getting debut cap | Rajkot Test

Stokes to Sachin: Full list of players who played 100 Test matches and more

"If somebody is asking for a personal leave in 15 years then it is his right to ask for it. Virat is not that kind of a player that he would ask for a leave without any reason. We must back and trust our players," he said.
But the BCCI secretary did not give any details if Kohli, like Rohit Sharma who was confirmed as the T20 captain for the upcoming World Cup, would be available for the showpiece event.
"We will talk about Virat later," Shah said.
Mohammed Shami is also among the players who are currently on a comeback trail after suffering injuries and Shah said information will be provided whenever the bowler is fit.
"We will inform you when Shami gets fit," he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Jay Shah Ranji Trophy Domestic cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 15 2024 | 12:32 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 LIVE NetflixOyo withdraw IPO papersReliance Industries | Tata PlayBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon