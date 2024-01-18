Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Sri Lanka rope in former India coach Bharat Arun in advanced coaching role

Arun had played a big role in developing India's formidable pace attack along with former head coach Ravi Shastri

Bharat Arun, Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur

India bowling coach Bharat Arun along with pacer Jasprit Bumrah, Shardul Thakur ahead of India vs Australia 4th Test at Brisbane. Photo: @BCCI

Press Trust of India Colombo
1 min read Last Updated : Jan 18 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka have roped in former India bowling coach Bharat Arun as part of the board's endeavour to impart advance training to coaches and other support staff in the country.
Arun had played a big role in developing India's formidable pace attack along with former head coach Ravi Shastri.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"Sri Lanka Cricket decided to obtain the services of some of the best-known talents in international cricket to provide advanced training for local coaches, trainers, and physiotherapists to enhance their skills and competencies by conducting periodic training programs in selected areas," the SLC stated after its executive committee meeting.
Apart from Arun, the SLC has also drafted in former South African cricketer Jonty Rhodes, who is now a specialist fielding coach, and Alex Kountouri, a well-known physiotherapist who had earlier worked with the Lankan national team.
The Lankan board is hoping for its suspension to be lifted after International Cricket Council (CEO) Geoff Allardice recently met the country's president Ranil Wickremesinghe and sports minister Harin Fernando.
Recently, Sri Lanka defeated a visiting Zimbabwe side in both ODI and T20I series to begin the new season on a bright note.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Cricket World Cup 2023 IND vs SL Playing 11, toss result and live streaming

Asia Cup final, IND vs SL Highlights: Siraj hero as India lift the trophy

World Cup, PAK vs SL Highlights: Rizwan, Shafique shine in historic win

Cricket World Cup 2023 ENG vs SL Playing 11, toss result, live streaming

Cricket World Cup 2023 BAN vs SL Playing 11, toss result & live streaming

U-19 World Cup 2024: All you need to know about breeding ground of stars

T20 World Cup squad not final but...: Rohit Sharma after IND vs AFG series

FIR against gaming site, FB page over Sachin Tendulkar's deepfake video

IPL 2024: Suryakumar Yadav gives fitness update on his ankle surgery

Rohit retired hurt or retired out: Captain shows excellent game sense

Topics : Sri Lanka cricket team Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 18 2024 | 11:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayAyodhya Ram Mandir LIVELTIMindtree Share PriceRepublic Day Parade 202412th Fail Movie Top IMDb ChartOracle Financial ServicesBudget 2024
BROWSE STOCK COMPANIES
TRENDING NOW
TOP SEARCHED COMPANIES
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTBudgetBudget NewsBudget with BSLok Sabha Election 2024
SPORTSIPL 2024ICC World Cup 2023Pro Kabaddi LeaguePro Kabaddi League Points Table
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon