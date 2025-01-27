Business Standard

Monday, January 27, 2025 | 03:58 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal date, time, and live streaming

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal date, time, and live streaming

The semifinals of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 World Cup will live stream on Disney Plus Hotstar app and website

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jan 27 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The 2025 ICC Women’s U19 T20 World Cup is all set to enter its final stage as all four spots for the semifinals have been booked as of Monday, January 27. The first team to qualify for the semifinals was South Africa. Australia and defending champions India soon followed suit, becoming the second and third semifinalists. Finally, England, with an emphatic win over New Zealand on Monday, secured the fourth and final semifinal spot two days before the end of the Super Six matches. The two semifinals will take place on Friday, January 31, at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.
 
 
India, part of Group 2 in the Super Six round alongside South Africa, will face either Australia or England in the semifinals. However, they need to wait a little longer to find out who their opponents in the final four will be, as the final Super Six standings can only be confirmed after the conclusion of the Super Six stage on Wednesday, January 29.
 
2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semifinals: All qualified teams
  • India
  • Australia
  • South Africa
  • England
2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semifinals: Full schedule
 
Date Match Venue Start Time (IST)
Jan 31, Fri Semi-Final 1: TBC vs TBC Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 8:00 AM
Jan 31, Fri Semi-Final 2: TBC vs TBC Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 12:00 PM
Feb 02, Sun Final: TBC vs TBC Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur 12:00 PM

Also Read

Arshdeep Singh

Arshdeep Singh named ICC 2024 men's T20 international cricketer of the year

Rohit Sharma

Rohit named captain of ICC's T20 all-star XI; Bumrah, Pandya also in list

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025 India full schedule

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: India full schedule and squad details

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025

ICC U19 Women's T20 World Cup 2025: Full schedule, format, live streaming

Rohit Sharma, India cricket team, ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024

Heartbreaks and triumphs: Top 5 moments for Team India in cricket in 2024

 
2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semifinals: Squads
 
India: Niki Prasad (c), Sanika Chalke, G Trisha, Kamalini G, Bhavika Ahire, Ishwari Awasare, Mithila Vinod, Joshitha VJ, Sonam Yadav, Parunika Sisodiya, Kesari Drithi, Aayushi Shukla, Anandita Kishor, MD Shabnam, Vaishnavi S
 
Australia: Lucy Hamilton (c), Chloe Ainsworth, Lily Bassingthwaighte, Caoimhe Bray, Ella Briscoe, Maggie Clark, Hasrat Gill, Amy Hunter, Sara Kennedy, Eleanor Larosa, Grace Lyons, Ines McKeon, Juliette Morton, Kate Pelle, Tegan Williamson
 
South Africa: Kayla Reyneke (c), Jemma Botha, Fay Cowling, Jae-Leigh Filander, Mona-Lisa Legodi, Simoné Lourens, Karabo Meso, Seshnie Naidu, Nthabiseng Nini, Luyanda Nzuza, Diara Ramlakan, Diedré van Rensburg, Mieke van Voorst, Ashleigh van Wyk, Chanel Venter
 
England: Abi Norgrove (c), Phoebe Brett, Olivia Brinsden, Tilly Corteen-Coleman, Trudy Johnson, Katie Jones, Charlotte Lambert, Eve O’Neill, Davina Perrin, Jemima Spence, Charlotte Stubbs, Amuruthaa Surenkumar, Prisha Thanawala, Erin Thomas, Grace Thompson

2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Semifinals: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the semifinals of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup Cup be played? 
The two semifinal matches of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played on Friday, January 31.
 
What will be the venue of the semifinal matches of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup? 
Both semifinal matches of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be played at Bayuemas Oval in Kuala Lumpur.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal matches in India? 
The live telecast of the semifinal matches of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup semifinal matches in India? 
The live streaming of the semifinal matches of the 2025 ICC Women's U19 T20 World Cup will be available on the Disney Plus Hotstar app and website in India.

More From This Section

Ranji Trophy points table

Ranji Trophy: Points table and qualification scenario of all elite teams

West Indies vs Pakistan

WI stun PAK in Multan to win their first Test in Pakistan since 1990

Key stats of Niranjan Shah Stadium in Rajkot

IND vs ENG 3rd T20: Pitch report and key stats of Rajkot cricket stadium

Devon Conway of JSK vs SEC

Pacers run riot as Joburg Super Kings secure bonus-point win vs Sunrisers

India vs England

India vs England 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, IND vs ENG live streaming

Topics : ICC T20 World Cup India cricket team u19 world cup ICC U-19 World Cup Australia cricket team England cricket team South Africa cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jan 27 2025 | 3:56 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDenta Water IPO AllotmentLatest News LIVEUCC in Uttarakhand TodayBudget 2025IPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon