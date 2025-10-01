Australia vs Sri Lanka live streaming, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 telecast

The ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 heats up today with seven-time champions Australia opening their campaign against New Zealand. For the Aussies, the challenge is not a lack of quality but how to fit in a surplus of proven match-winners. Spin is a major talking point, with Sophie Molineux and Georgia Wareham returning from injuries to join Alana King. The pace cupboard is overflowing too, with Megan Schutt, Ellyse Perry, Annabel Sutherland, Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown competing for limited spots.
Australia’s batting is equally stacked. Skipper Alyssa Healy, Beth Mooney, Ashleigh Gardner and Phoebe Litchfield offer both stability and firepower, while Georgia Voll has emerged as an exciting option after her brilliant hundred against India. Having beaten India 2-1 in a recent series, the defending champions look finely tuned.
Yet, the White Ferns are no pushovers. After breaking a long drought with last year’s T20 World Cup triumph, they carry renewed belief. Sophie Devine, Suzie Bates, Amelia Kerr and Lea Tahuhu bring invaluable experience, supported by youngsters like Georgia Plimmer and Izzy Gaze. With extensive camps in Chennai and Abu Dhabi and encouraging warm-up games, New Zealand will bank on preparation and spirit to challenge Australia’s might in Guwahati.
But how can fans watch the live streaming and telecast of the match globally? Take a look.
|ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: Australia-W vs New Zealand-W broadcast details
|Territory/Region
|TV Broadcaster(s)
|Digital Platform(s)
|India
|Star Sports (via JioStar distribution)
|JioHotstar
|Bangladesh, Sri Lanka, Nepal, Maldives, Bhutan
|JioStar partners (Star Sports India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Sri Lanka
|Maharaja TV (TV1)
|www.sirasatv.lk, ICC.tv
|United Kingdom
|Sky Sports Cricket, Sky Sports Main Event
|Sky Go
|Australia
|Prime Video
|Prime Video
|New Zealand
|Sky TV
|Sky Go
|USA & Canada
|Willow TV
|Willow TV app
|Caribbean, S. America
|ESPN
|Disney+
|Bangladesh
|TSM (T-Sports, Toffee)
|Toffee
|Pakistan
|PTV, TEN Sports
|Myco, Tamasha
|Middle East & N. Africa
|Criclife channel (Starzplay, linear TV)
|Starzplay
|Sub-Saharan Africa
|SuperSport
|SuperSport app
|Pacific Islands
|PNG Digicel
|Digicel Play
|Singapore
|StarHub
|StarHub TV+
|Malaysia, Hong Kong
|Astro Cricket
|Astro Go
|Afghanistan, Others
|ICC TV host broadcast world feed (Jiostar global dist.)
|ICC.tv
