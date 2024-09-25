If Brendon McCullum calls, it's a 'yes': Ben Stokes on white-ball return

England Test skipper Ben Stokes is open to rejoin the white-ball set up, especially following the appointment of Brendon McCullum as the head coach for both limited-overs and Test cricket. McCullum, who has already transformed England's Test team, is set to take over the reins of the limited-overs squads when England tour India next January. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "If I get the call and (Baz) says, 'Do you want to come and play?' Then obviously, it's definitely going to be a yes," Stokes told Sky Sports on the sidelines of the third ODI against Australia here, which the hosts won by 46 runs.

"But, I'm not going to be too disappointed if I don't, because I can just sit back and watch everyone else go out and smack it."



The 33-year-old last played for England in the limited overs format during their unsuccessful ODI World Cup defence in India last year.

While he has not featured in a T20 International since 2022, England's selector Luke Wright has hinted that both Stokes and Joe Root remain in contention for future white-ball squads, particularly with the upcoming Champions Trophy in Pakistan.

Stokes however said there has been no formal discussion on this. For now, his focus remains firmly on England's Test team, with a three-match series against Pakistan scheduled to start next month.

"I've played a lot of white-ball cricket for England, and I'm very happy with what I've achieved in that form of the game. But to be honest, we've not even spoken about anything like that whatsoever," he said.

"I think he's just letting me concentrate on what I need to concentrate on, especially around the Test team."



Stokes further heaped praise on McCullum's influence since taking charge of the Test team, expressing excitement over the prospect of the same approach being applied to white-ball cricket.

"It's an amazing opportunity for the white-ball team to experience what Baz has brought to the Test team. He's an incredible coach who speaks with utter commitment, and it's nice to have all three teams now with the same messaging and the same philosophies towards playing cricket," he added.