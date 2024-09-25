Business Standard
Home / Cricket / News / Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test playing 11, live timings, streaming

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test playing 11, live timings, streaming

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva will be looking to clinch the series 2-0 after winning the 1st Test against Tim Southee's New Zealand earlier.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 25 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Sri Lanka and New Zealand are set to battle for crucial World Test Championship (WTC) points once again in the 2nd Test between the sides, starting on September 26 at the Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Sri Lanka skipper Dhananjaya de Silva will be looking to clinch the series 2-0 after winning the 1st Test against Tim Southee's New Zealand earlier.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The Kiwis, on the other hand, will be looking to end the series at 1-1 and keep their World Test Championship final hopes alive this year.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test Playing 11:
 

Sri Lanka playing 11 (probables): Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kamindu Mendis, Angelo Mathews, Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva (c), Kusal Mendis, Lahiru Kumara, Ramesh Mendis, Prabath Jayasuriya, Asitha Fernando

New Zealand playing 11 (probables): Tom Latham, Devon Conway, Kane Williamson, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell (wk), Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee (c), William O’Rourke, Ajaz Patel

More From This Section

Jasprit Bumrah and Virat Kohli. Photo: PTI

IND-BAN 2nd Test: Bumrah, Axar, Ashwin dismiss Kohli multiple times in nets

Joe Root century in 4th Test

Root will go down as England's greatest in Test cricket: Ian Bell

India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test tickets price

3 things to know before heading to Kanpur for India vs Bangladesh 2nd Test

India vs England 5th Test in Dharamsala Highlights

Surge in ticket prices for India vs England Test at Lord's next summer

Kuldeep Yadav celebrates wicket with Sarfaraz Khan and Dhruv Jurel

Sarfaraz, Jurel, Dayal set to be released from India squad for Irani Cup


Sri Lanka vs New Zealand Head-to-Head in Tests:

New Zealand have the advantage over the Lankans, having won 18 of the 39 matches they have played against them so far. Sri Lanka has 10 wins, while 11 matches have ended in a draw over the years.

Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live match timings and streaming details:

When will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live match take place?
The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will take place on Thursday, September 26.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live toss take place?
The live toss for the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match will take place at 9:30 AM IST.

At what time will the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live match start on September 26?
The Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live match will begin at 10:00 AM IST at Galle International Cricket Stadium.

Which TV channels will live telecast the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test live match in India?
The match between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be televised by Sony Sports Network, which holds the broadcasting rights for the 2nd Test.

How to watch the live streaming of the Sri Lanka vs New Zealand 2nd Test match in India?
The 2nd Test between Sri Lanka and New Zealand will be streamed live on the Sony LIV app and website.

Also Read

Bangladesh cricket team

IND vs BAN: We did not do justice to our talent - Coach Hathurusinghe

Virat Kohli

IND vs BAN: Will Virat Kohli reignite against Bangladesh in Kanpur Test?

Shaheen Afridi

PAK vs ENG: Shaheen Afridi returns to 15-member squad for 1st Test

Virat Kohli and Rishabh Pant (L-R) (Pic- Twitter)

Rishabh Pant is electric, as a bowler there is little room for error: Lyon

New Zealand's Martin Guptill leaves the field after being dismissed by India's Jasprit Bumrah

IND vs NZ: Guptill mentions biggest challenge while batting in India

Topics : Test Cricket Sri Lanka cricket team New Zealand cricket team

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 25 2024 | 5:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayLatest News LIVEJammu & Kashmir Assembly Election LIVEWTC 2023-25 Points TableMarket TodayManba Finance IPOEasemytrip Share Price TodayBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon