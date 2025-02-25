Tuesday, February 25, 2025 | 12:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / IML 2025: India Masters vs England Masters live streaming and playing 11

IML 2025: India Masters vs England Masters live streaming and playing 11

In International Masters League, the live streaming of India Masters vs England Masters will be available on JioHostar application and website.

India masters vs England masters live streaming today

India masters vs England masters live streaming today

Anish Kumar New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 25 2025 | 12:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In the third match of International Masters League 2025, which is played in T20 format, Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters will lock horns with Eoin Morgan's England Masters at DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai on February 25 (Tuesday). While Sachin Tendulkar's men kicked off their campaign with a last-ball win over Sri Lanka Masters, England would be playing their first match of the tournament. 
 
Mumbai's Runfest Spectacle
 
Mumbai’s electric atmosphere is primed for another high-octane clash. In a display that has already thrilled fans, India Masters roared to a formidable 222 against Sri Lanka Masters, though their bowlers surrendered too many runs at key junctures.  Also read, Champions Trophy: AUS vs SA PLAYING 11 | AUS vs SA LIVE STREAMING | AUS vs SA LIVE SCORE
 
 
Bowling Woes and New Hopes
 
After costly lapses by Stuart Binny and Dhawal Kulkarni, the spotlight now falls on the fresh new-ball pair to stem the flow. The middle overs are set to be a make-or-break phase, with Abhimanyu Mithun, Irfan Pathan, and Vinay Kumar expected to craft tighter spells. Meanwhile, Yusuf Pathan and Shahbaz Nadeem are ready to inject much-needed variety into the attack.

Also Read

DC vs GG

WPL 2025: Delhi vs Gujarat playing 11, live time and live streaming

Ecclestone shines as UP Warriorz beat RCB in WPL's first-ever Super Over

Ecclestone shines as UP Warriorz beat RCB in WPL's first-ever Super Over

Phil Simmons

IML 2025: Simmons outshines Watson, powers WI to 7-wicket win over Aus

WPL 2025 DC vs GG

WPL 2025 Delhi vs Gujarat: Pitch report, key stats of M Chinnaswamy Stadium

Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara

International Masters League: Pathan brothers star as India beat Sri Lanka

 
Morgan’s Men Under Pressure
 
Across the boundary, Eoin Morgan’s side embarks on their campaign facing the tournament’s mightiest challenge. With victory hanging in the balance, they must harness a potent bowling display to outwit their opponents and seize the win.
 
Top Order Tussle
 
A critical duel unfolds at the crease as Darren Maddy and Phil Mustard are tasked with delivering a robust opening against an Indian bowling line-up that faltered previously. Kevin Pieterson is poised to strike decisively, supported by Eoin Morgan and Ian Bell in the middle, while Tim Bresnan and Dimitri Mascherenas aim to electrify the lower middle order with powerful, game-changing hits.
 

International Masters League: India Masters vs Sri Lanka Masters Playing 11

 
India Masters Playing 11 (probables): Sachin Tendulkar (c), Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Yuvraj Singh, Ambati Rayudu (wk), Yusuf Pathan, Irfan Pathan, Stuart Binny, Shahbaz Nadeem, Vinay Kumar, Abhimanyu Mithun, Dhawal Kulkarni
 
England Masters Playing 11 (probables): Eoin Morgan (c), Kevin Pieterson, Phil Mustard (wk), Darren Maddy, Monty Panesar, Ryan Sidebottom, Dimitri Mascherenas, Ian Bell, Stuart Meaker, Tim Bresnan, Steven Finn
 

International Masters League 2025 today's match India vs Sri Lanka live match time, IND Masters vs SL Masters live streaming

 
Which teams will clash in today's match of International Masters League (IML) 2025?
 
In IML 2025, India Masters will lock horns with England Masters on Tuesday (February 25).
 
What is the venue of India Masters vs England Masters match today?
 
Mumbai D Y Patil Stadium is the venue of India Masters vs England Masters in IML 2025 match today.
 
At what time will India Masters vs England Masters live toss take place today?
 
The live toss between Sachin Tendulkar's India Masters and Eoin Morgan's England Masters will take place at 7 PM IST.
 
At what time will IND Masters vs ENG Masters live match today?
 
The live match between India Masters and England Masters will take place at 7:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV Channels will live telecast India Masters vs England Masters match in IML 2025?
 
The live broadcast of India vs England match in International Masters League will be available on Star Sports Networks.
 
How to watch the live streaming of IND Masters vs ENG Masters in IML 2025?
 
The live streaming of India Masters vs England Masters will be available on JioHostar application and website.

More From This Section

Shikhar Dhawan

Dhawan belives players should get enough rest between matches to recover

RCB vs UPW

Women's Premier League 2025: RCB vs UP playing 11, live time, streaming

WPL 2025

WPL 2025 RCB vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy stadium

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Virat and Rohit should be allowed to decide their future: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Ian Chappell

Ian Chappel announces retirement from journalism after five decades

Topics : T20 cricket Sachin Tendulkar Eoin Morgan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 25 2025 | 12:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodaySwasth Foodtech IPO AllotmentStock Market Holiday on ShivratriHP Telecom India IPO AllotmentPM Kisan ekyccag report on Delhi liquor policy
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon