WPL 2025 RCB vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy stadium

WPL 2025 RCB vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy stadium

The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to offer ideal conditions for batting when Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women take on UP Warriorz Women

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

Royal Challengers Bengaluru return to their home stadium as they take on UP Warriorz at the iconic Chinnaswamy Stadium on February 24. Table toppers RCB will be looking to get back to winning ways after starting off their home leg with a 4-wicket defeat against Mumbai Indians.
 
ALSO READ: Women's Premier League 2025: RCB vs UPW playing 11, live time, streaming
 
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Pitch report for RCB vs UPW WPL 2025 match
 
The pitch at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium is expected to offer ideal conditions for batting when Royal Challengers Bengaluru Women take on UP Warriorz Women. With its short boundaries and consistent bounce, the surface usually encourages high-scoring games. Batters will likely benefit from the conditions, especially in the second innings, where teams chasing a target may have an advantage.
 
 
Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru: Women’s T20 records

The first two matches at the Chinnaswamy Stadium this season in the WPL saw RCB and UPW score around 170. UP Warriorz became the first team to defend their total in the WPL 2025 as well as they stopped Delhi Capitals from chasing 178 on the night. 
 
Chinnaswamy Stadium WT20 stats
 
The highest score so far at the Chinnaswamy Stadium has come in the last match as UP Warriorz scored 177/9 in their 20 overs. The highest score on the ground in WPL 2025 has come from Royal Challenger Bengaluru's Elysse Perry who scored a 43-ball 81 against the Mumbai Indians. 
Record Details
Highest Team Total India Women - 163/5 (vs Bangladesh, 2016 Women’s World T20)
Lowest Team Total Bangladesh Women - 91/5 (vs India, 2016 Women’s World T20)
Most Runs Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 129 runs in 4 matches (Avg 43, SR 218.64)
Most Wickets Poonam Yadav (India) & Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 8 wickets each in 4 matches
Highest Individual Score Sophie Devine (New Zealand) - 70 runs off 22 balls (vs India, 2015)
Best Bowling Figures Kate Ebrahim (New Zealand) - 3/16 (vs India, 2015)
Highest Partnership Sophie Devine & Amy Satterthwaite (New Zealand) - 89 runs (vs India, 2015)
 

Women's Premier League Royal Challengers Bangalore Cricket

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 3:43 PM IST

