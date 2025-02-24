Monday, February 24, 2025 | 08:10 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Dhawan belives players should get enough rest between matches to recover

Dhawan belives players should get enough rest between matches to recover

The affable swashbuckler, who called time on his career last year, is here as one of the four event ambassadors of the ongoing Champions Trophy

Shikhar Dhawan

Shikhar Dhawan

Press Trust of India Dubai
3 min read Last Updated : Feb 24 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Former India opener Shikhar Dhawan has backed the BCCI's decision to make domestic cricket compulsory for all players but has also urged for a balanced approach to ensure that there is no burnout.

The affable swashbuckler, who called time on his career last year, is here as one of the four event ambassadors of the ongoing Champions Trophy. India defeated Pakistan by six wickets on Sunday to put one foot in the semifinals.

Dhawan attended the match and even paid a visit to the Indian dressing room after the triumph.

While speaking to the media on the sidelines of the game, he was asked whether the BCCI has done the right thing by making it mandatory for players to show up in Ranji Trophy games whenever possible.

 

"It's a very good decision. My only thing is that players should not be overloaded, that's all. But people will monitor that," he said.

Also Read

Virat Kohli

Kohli admits struggles with cover drive after century against Pakistan

Shubman Gill

Sanjay Banger hails Shubman Gill as future leader of Indian cricket team

Virat Kohli

Kohli will play for next 2-3 years and score another 10 to 15 tons: Sidhu

Virat Kohli

Champions Trophy: Kohli becomes the fastest player to reach 14000 ODI runs

ICC Men's Champions Trophy 2025 leaderboard

Champions Trophy 2025 Points table: India, New Zealand, Pakistan rankings

"It's a good thing that current players should play domestic as well -- like how Virat played (for Delhi a few weeks back) and the stadium got packed. At the same time, they should be rested enough."  The BCCI's diktat came after India's horror Test tour of Australia in which the team was beaten 1-3 and lost the Border-Gavaskar trophy for the first time in a decade.

Following the Board's instruction, the likes of Rohit Sharma, Kohli, and Yashasvi Jaiswal played at least a match for their state teams before the Champions Trophy.

Dhawan lauded Rohit, who has looked in fairly decent form so far. The skipper was dismissed for 20 in the game against Pakistan but Dhawan saw the positive side of it.

"He got out, but he created that energy and others capitalised," he said.

The 39-year-old retired in August last year, saying that he was content with whatever he managed to achieve in his career which began in 2013. He played 34 Tests, 167 ODIs and 68 T20 Internationals for India, scoring over 10,000 runs across formats.

Asked if he misses the action now that he is no longer part of it, Dhawan was quick to reply.

"Nahi main kuch miss nahi kar raha, main maze mein hun (I don't miss anything, I having fun). I realised my full potential and I am grateful to the almighty for giving me such a long career," he said.

On whether India-Pakistan matches have lost the competitive edge over the years, Dhawan said, "Intensity is there. Earlier Pakistan dominated, but now India dominate. That's the difference."  He was also quizzed about Shubman Gill's potential as captain.

"Yes of course, he will become captain. He is vice captain right now, it is pretty obvious that he will be captain some day," Dhawan said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

RCB vs UPW

Women's Premier League 2025: RCB vs UP playing 11, live time, streaming

WPL 2025

WPL 2025 RCB vs UPW: Pitch report and key stats of Chinnaswamy stadium

Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma

Virat and Rohit should be allowed to decide their future: Sarfaraz Ahmed

Ian Chappell

Ian Chappel announces retirement from journalism after five decades

Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara

International Masters League: Pathan brothers star as India beat Sri Lanka

Topics : India cricket team Domestic cricket BCCI Shikhar Dhawan

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 24 2025 | 8:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayLatest News LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayShingles Awareness in IndiaPM Kisan19th installment today ReleasedStock Market CrashPM Kisan ekycNZ vs BAN Playing 11
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon