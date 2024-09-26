Business Standard
IND vs AUS: Travis Head and Mitchell Marsh wish Rishabh Pant was Australian

The last time Pant played a Test in Australia, he helped India beat Australia at the Gabba, leading them to secure the series 2-1

Rishabh Pant during India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai

Rishabh Pant during India vs Bangladesh 1st Test in Chennai (Pic: Sportzpics for BCCI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 26 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

Indian wicket-keeper batter Rishabh Pant has been one of the crowd's favourite cricketers ever since his international debut. The southpaw is known for his unorthodox batting style, along with his antics while keeping wickets. The Rishabh Pant fan club has two more additions, as Australian T20I skipper Mitchell Marsh and opener Travis Head admitted to being Pant fans during their conversation with Star Sports on Thursday.

In the interview, Mitchell Marsh said that Pant is one of the most positive guys out in the field, and the way he carries himself is truly commendable. Marsh also shared his thoughts about Pant’s recovery after meeting with a road accident back in 2022. Marsh said, “He’s a ripping bloke. I wish he were Australian. He’s obviously been through a lot over the last few years, and it’s been a hell of a comeback. He’s a positive guy, still really young, and he loves winning. He’s highly competitive for someone who has the persona of being relaxed and always laughing and smiling. He’s got that big smile.”

 
On the other hand, opener Travis Head said that Pant is the most Australian cricketer among the Indian players at the moment. He further added that he is a big fan of Pant’s fearless and aggressive batting style, along with his work ethic. Head said, “The Indian cricketer I believe is most Australian would be Rishabh Pant. I think the way he goes about his aggressive nature and his work ethic would make him very enjoyable to play with.”

Rishabh Pant made his Test comeback after almost two years with an attacking ton against Bangladesh in the ongoing Test series. Pant's innings against Bangladesh made him the first-choice keeper for the upcoming 5-match Test series against Australia later this year.

The last time Pant played a Test in Australia, he helped India beat Australia at the Gabba, which eventually resulted in them winning their second consecutive Test series in Australia with a 2-1 margin.

First Published: Sep 26 2024 | 7:28 PM IST

