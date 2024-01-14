Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs AFG: Rohit records second most ducks in T20Is, social media on fire

Rohit Sharma recorded his 12th duck in T20Is, which is the second-most for any batter in the history of the format

Rohit Sharma records 12 ducks in T20Is, joint second most in T20 internationals. Photo: Sportzpics

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jan 14 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

India skipper Rohit Sharma recorded back-to-back ducks after he was bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the second T20 international against Afghanistan on Sunday, January 14 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore. 

This was also the 12th duck for Sharma in T20Is, which is joint second highest and only one below the highest number of ducks in the history of T20 internationals. Social media users went into overdrive, trying to pinpoint this. 

Most Ducks in T20 International 

Player Span Mat Runs HS Ave SR 100 50 Ducks
PR Stirling (IRE) 2009-2023 134 3438 115* 28.18 135.72 1 23 13
K Irakoze (RWN) 2021-2023 72 478 60 10.39 106.45 - 1 12
KJ O'Brien (IRE) 2008-2021 110 1973 124 21.21 130.92 1 5 12
RG Sharma (IND) 2007-2024 150 3853 118 30.82 139.09 4 29 12
DK Anefie (GHA) 2019-2023 36 246 46 10.69 108.37 - - 11
Z Bimenyimana (RWN) 2021-2023 66 269 30 7.91 128.09 - - 11

Rohit, who made a comeback into the T20Is after 14 months, for this series, was run out for a duck in the previous match as well. Shubman Gill was at the other end of the match in Mohali and did not respond to Rohit’s call. 
Many users of X (formerly Twitter), took this to bash the Indian skipper. While many memes were created, some even called it one of the worst comebacks in T20Is. 

This was Rohit’s fourth duck in his last 10 T20 innings for Team India. This was also Rohit’s 150th appearance for Team India in T20 internationals as he became the first player in history to play 150 T20 internationals. 

India though went on to win the match easily thanks to brilliant fifty-plus scores of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube. 

Topics : Rohit Sharma India cricket team India vs Afghanistan BS Web Reports T20 cricket

First Published: Jan 14 2024 | 11:02 PM IST

