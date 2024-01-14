IND vs AFG: Rohit records second most ducks in T20Is, social media on fire

India skipper Rohit Sharma recorded back-to-back ducks after he was bowled by Fazalhaq Farooqi in the second T20 international against Afghanistan on Sunday, January 14 at the Holkar Stadium in Indore.
This was also the 12th duck for Sharma in T20Is, which is joint second highest and only one below the highest number of ducks in the history of T20 internationals. Social media users went into overdrive, trying to pinpoint this.
Most Ducks in T20 International
Rohit, who made a comeback into the T20Is after 14 months, for this series, was run out for a duck in the previous match as well. Shubman Gill was at the other end of the match in Mohali and did not respond to Rohit’s call.
Many users of X (formerly Twitter), took this to bash the Indian skipper. While many memes were created, some even called it one of the worst comebacks in T20Is.
This was Rohit’s fourth duck in his last 10 T20 innings for Team India. This was also Rohit’s 150th appearance for Team India in T20 internationals as he became the first player in history to play 150 T20 internationals.
India though went on to win the match easily thanks to brilliant fifty-plus scores of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shivam Dube.