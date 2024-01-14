Kohli and Djokovic: How Instagram turned mutual admirers into text buddies

Virat Kohli , the Indian cricket legend, revealed on Sunday, January 14, that he is a text buddy with 24-time Grand Slam-winning Novak Djokovic. This statement came after Djokovic, in an interview, told the official broadcasters of the Australian Open 2024 that he and Kohli have been texting each other on the social media site Instagram for quite some time now.

In return, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) shared a video of Kohli, where the 35-year-old Indian maestro shared how he became friends with the Serbian great on social media.



Virat Kohli shares the story about his newest "text buddy"



Kohli said that it was in a very organic manner that he stumbled upon a message from Djokovic. "I was just looking at his profile once on Instagram and I just happened to press the message button. I thought I'd just say hello, maybe. But I saw a message from him in my DM already," Kohli said in the video uploaded by BCCI.

“I was like, let me just check if it's a fake account or something like that,” Kohli added. However, he found out that it was the genuine account of Djokovic, who has 14 million Instagram followers, compared to Kohli’s own 266 million of them. From there on, Kohli and Djokovic have been exchanging messages and congratulating each other.



Djokovic Wishes Kohli After His 50th ODI Ton

"When I got my 50th century recently, he put out a story and he sent me a very nice message as well. So, there's been mutual admiration and respect,” Kohli said ahead of his comeback game in the T20 format for India against Afghanistan in Indore, Madhya Pradesh.

Kohli Wants to Meet Djokovic

Kohli further said that he has a lot of respect for the tennis legend and his journey. The Delhi-born further expressed his likeness for the kind of fitness that Djokovic has maintained at the age of 36 in a sport that demands a lot. He also showcased his desire to meet the Serbian soon. He is currently participating in the Australian Open 2024.

"Hopefully, if he comes to India sooner, or I happen to be in a country where he is playing, I will definitely catch up with him and just chill out and maybe have a cup of coffee,” said Kohli.

Djokovic Wants to Visit India Again

Earlier, Djokovic told Sony Sports Network that he and Kohli have been texting a bit for a few years.

"We never got a chance to meet in person, but it was an honour and a privilege to hear him speak nicely about me,” Djokovic said. He further joked that he has started to work on his cricket so that he doesn’t embarrass himself when he comes to India.

"I have a task to perfect my cricket skills before I come to India, and don't embarrass myself when I'm there," Djokovic said.