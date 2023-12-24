Sensex (    %)
                        
IND vs AFG T20s: Will Hardik Pandya prove his fitness to lead Team India?

Contrasting reports have emerged in the media regarding Hardik Pandya's fitness with some going as far as claiming that he might miss the IPL 2024

India cricket team, Hardik Pandya

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 24 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

Hardik Pandya has been creating a stir in sporting circles since the Indian Premier League 2024 trade window opened. His controversial trade from Gujarat Titans to Mumbai and subsequent appointment as skipper of the Mumbai Indians, replacing Indian captain Rohit Sharma, remains perplexing to many.

Amidst this, news spread rapidly that Pandya might miss IPL 2024, as he is yet to recover from an ankle injury sustained during the One Day International (ODI) World Cup in November. While playing against Bangladesh, Pandya, in an attempt to stop the ball, extended his feet, which not only resulted in four runs but also injured his ankle, sidelining him.
Since then, Pandya has not participated in any matches but has been consistently visiting the National Cricket Academy (NCA) for his injury rehabilitation.

A recent report by The Times of India confirmed that Pandya is not only expected to play in IPL 2024 but might also be fit enough to lead Team India against Afghanistan.

Why would Pandya be needed to lead against Afghanistan?

Suryakumar Yadav, who captained India in two Twenty20 International (T20I) series since the ODI World Cup 2023, is sidelined with an ankle injury and will be out of action for at least four to five weeks. Ruturaj Gaikwad, who led India during the Asian Games while seniors participated in the World Cup, is also injured and unavailable.

Therefore, Rohit Sharma, the usual captain, is the only available option, unless the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) opts for a new face for captaincy. With Rohit and Ravindra Jadeja, appointed vice-captain for the T20 side during the South Africa tour, scheduled to play the second Test against South Africa by January 7, it would be unreasonable to expect either to return in four days and lead another team. Consequently, Pandya is the only choice left for the selectors.

Hardik Pandya India cricket team India vs Afghanistan Suryakumar Yadav

First Published: Dec 24 2023 | 4:29 PM IST

LinkedIN Icon