IND vs AUS 4th T20: Iyer's inclusion will make a big impact - Ravi Bishnoi

Shreyas Iyer brings a huge reputation as a T20 batter and is poised to make a big impact in the remaining two games of the five-match series, said young India leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi on Friday.

Designated vice-captain Iyer will be back in action after being rested for the first three matches as India will have another shot to seal the series from being 2-1 up.



"It will make a big impact in our batting lineup," Bishnoi told reporters during the pre-match press conference.

Shreyas amassed 530 runs in 11 matches of the recent ODI World Cup.

"He brings a lot of reputation in T20 cricket and has been in good form in the World Cup. As a senior player his experience will also help us."



The 23-year-old legspinner has been the pick of the bowlers in the series, having grabbed 6 wickets at 19.66.

Bishnoi credited this to his skipper Suryakumar Yadav for giving the bowlers a "free hand".

"As a captain, Surya bhai gives you a free hand, he gives you all the right to place the fielders, the length that you want to bowl but you have to deliver in your execution," said Bishnoi.



"He has been doing great captaincy in last 2-3 matches."



Bishnoi made his India debut against the West Indies in a T20 game in February last year and has featured in 19 T20Is so far, snapping 31 wickets.

With a number of senior players rested, Indian team features a lot of youngsters and Bishnoi said it is important to grab the opportunity and make a mark.

"It is a great opportunity for young players from both the teams because such opportunities come rare when senior players are rested. We have a great chance to win the series," he said.





Heavy dew has proved to be a factor in the last few games with bowlers finding it difficult to grip the ball. "We have a lot of young players so we will look to execute the plans, the focus will be on execution."Heavy dew has proved to be a factor in the last few games with bowlers finding it difficult to grip the ball.

India failed to defend 43 runs in the last two overs in the third T20I as Glenn Maxwell took the bowlers to the cleaners to steer Australia to a five-wicket win in Guwahati.

"We try to practice with wet bowls. I have done well in the last two matches despite the dewy conditions. I try not to give loose deliveries. If a batsman goes for a shot then it's okay, but if I bowl loose balls, that is not acceptable to me," he said.

"I am happy with my bowling and I will try and win the series for India."



The Rajasthan-born spinner, who was the leading wicket-taker in the 2020 Under-19 World Cup, has featured in four seasons of IPL, taking 53 wickets at an average of 27.26, playing for Punjab Kings and Lucknow Super Giants.

"I learnt a lot. International cricket is the ultimate aim for everyone and it was my dream too. The atmosphere is different. In IPL, players get divided in franchises," he said.

"Other players from different countries are also part of the team but here you play for the country so there are a lot of expectations.