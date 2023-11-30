Sensex (0.13%)
Rohit rested for SA white-ball leg but World Cup title still a possibility

Rohit Sharam has the best winning percentage among all three captains- Himself, Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni, who have led India in 50 matches or more

Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma

Abhishek Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 9:06 PM IST
An Instagram reel of Rohit Sharma saying, “ Mere ko bas World Cup trophy dikhta hai”, which when translated to English means, I only see the World Cup, went viral after India’s loss in the final of the ODI World Cup 2023 in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. Just 11 days later, Rohit and his dream of winning the World Cup trophy for India remained alive though he was not named in the white-ball squad for the upcoming tour of South Africa. 

However, the fact remains that Rohit will be most likely to lead India in the next T20 World Cup. With him being rested and Surya being given the command of the T20I side, only further confirms it. If KL Rahul or any of the two Hardik Pandya (injured) or Jasprit Bumrah, all of whom considered future white-ball leaders, were given the captaincy, things might have been different. Based on the IPL performance, or even otherwise, Rohit would lead the Indian side under the mentorship of Rahul Dravid in next year’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies and USA. 
 
Though it has yet not been confirmed by the BCCI whether Rohit will stay as the team captain till June 2024 when the T20 World Cup will begin in the West Indies and the USA, it is highly unlikely that the board will change captains in a span of only six months. 
Rohit returns as India’s T20 captain

Rohit Sharma got India’s captaincy of all formats after India’s failure in the 2021 T20 World Cup. However, he captained the team in only one World Cup i.e. T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia, where the India team were knocked out in the semi-final by eventual winners England. 

The semi-final was the last match in which Rohit led India as skipper. Overall, Rohit captained India in 51 matches, winning 39 of them and losing only 12 with a win percentage of 76.47. His win percentage is better than both MS Dhoni and Virat Kohli, two of India’s former skippers. 

Rohit Sharma's T20I career 

Matches Runs Highest Score Average Strike Rate Century
           
148 3853 118 31.32 139.24 4

India’s T20I squad for the South Africa series 

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Rinku Singh, Shreyas Iyer, Ishan Kishan (wk), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Ravindra Jadeja (VC), Washington Sundar, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Siraj, Mukesh Kumar, Deepak Chahar.

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 9:06 PM IST

