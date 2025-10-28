Tuesday, October 28, 2025 | 07:44 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Shreyas Iyer health update: BCCI says batter stable but under observation

According to those familiar with the situation, Iyer underwent a minor surgical procedure soon after the injury was diagnosed

Shreyas Iyer

Sydney: India's Shreyas Iyer reacts after sustaining an injury while taking the catch of Australia's Alex Carey during the third ODI cricket match between India and Australia, in Sydney, Saturday, Oct. 25, 2025.(Photo:PTI)

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

India batter Shreyas Iyer is on the mend after undergoing a minor surgical procedure following an abdominal injury sustained during the third ODI against Australia in Sydney. The 30-year-old, who suffered a laceration to his spleen while attempting a diving catch, is said to be recovering steadily. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) confirmed on Tuesday that Iyer’s condition remains stable, though he continues to be monitored closely by the medical team in Sydney. Sources close to the player have also indicated that he is communicating well, eating properly, and showing positive signs of recovery — all pointing towards a gradual return to full fitness.
 

Minor surgery and strong recovery signs

According to those familiar with the situation, Iyer underwent a minor surgical procedure soon after the injury was diagnosed. The operation was reportedly successful, and doctors have advised him to rest for at least another week before resuming light activity. 
According to reports, Iyer’s spleen injury occurred while diving forward to complete a catch on the run — an awkward landing led to internal bleeding, prompting immediate medical intervention. Since then, the Bengal-born cricketer has responded positively to treatment and has been in regular touch with family and teammates.

A BCCI medical update confirmed that the “bleeding was promptly arrested,” and a follow-up scan conducted on October 28 showed “significant improvement.” The statement further added that Iyer remains “under observation,” and the Indian medical staff will continue to monitor his condition in consultation with specialists both in India and Australia.

Suryakumar Yadav gives teammate update

India’s T20 captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is currently leading the side in Canberra, shared that he has been in touch with Iyer over the past couple of days. He said that while initially Iyer was difficult to reach, he later began responding to messages, which was “a good sign.” Suryakumar mentioned that the medical staff had assured him that Iyer’s recovery was progressing well and that “everything is looking normal.”
 
The middle-order batter has been staying in touch with teammates and friends, even taking calls and managing his daily routine on his own. Local acquaintances in Sydney have been helping arrange home-cooked meals as he recuperates under medical supervision.

BCCI continues close monitoring

The BCCI reiterated that it has been in continuous contact with the team doctors and Iyer’s family. A representative from the Iyer family is also being arranged to travel to Sydney to be by his side.
 
BCCI Honorary Secretary Devajit Saikia, in the official statement, confirmed that Iyer is “on the road to recovery,” while adding that the medical team will “continue to monitor his progress closely in consultation with specialists in Sydney and India.”

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 7:42 PM IST

