Shami focused on maintaining fitness to remain available for Indian duty

The Bengal speedster has made a strong claim for an international comeback with a fiery spell that saw him take a match haul of eight wickets and propel his team to a 141-run win over Gujarat

Mohammed Shami (Photo;PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 28 2025 | 6:55 PM IST

Senior pacer Mohammed Shami on Tuesday said he is "fit" and "ready" for an India comeback, having backed up his desire to return with exceptional performances in the season's first two Ranji Trophy matches.

The Bengal speedster has made a strong claim for international comeback with a fiery spell that saw him take a match haul of eight wickets and propel his team to a 141-run win over Gujarat at the Eden Gardens.

"A lot of hard work is there and I believe luck too plays a part. Every person wants to play for the country. So, I am ready for that (again)," Shami told reporters after his five-wicket haul in Gujarat's second innings.

 

"My motivation is to stay fit and be available for the Indian team at all times. In the ground, I will continue to perform and the rest is on the selectors' hands."  He added, "It's a relief. Mentally, physically, it feels very good, because, you are coming back from such a difficult time (injury), and you stay on the ground after that.

"After that, all the things... Ranji Trophy, domestic season, white ball cricket, then IPL, Champions Trophy, then Duleep Trophy, and now these two matches. So, the rhythm, the flow was there. Now it feels like cricket is still there (left in me)."  It was Shami's exceptional final-day spell that helped Bengal beat Gujarat for the first time in the Ranji Trophy since 2003.

Shami was not selected in the Indian team for the white-ball tour of Australia, following which there was a public back-and-forth between chief selector Ajit Agarkar and the senior cricketer.

The pacer though has emphasised that he is fully fit after recovering from an ankle surgery, and is available for all formats of the game.

When he was asked for his thoughts on India comeback on Tuesday, he preferred to stay clear of controversy.

"I am always involved in some controversy, thanks to you guys (laughs). It's a misunderstanding...," he said.

Shami thanked the Bengal team management for their support during a difficult phase and now when he is coming back after a long layoff.

"I played a match against MP 11 months ago, and I am playing this match now. I feel good, but the important thing is that your team is with you at this time, when you are competing."  Shami also said that he has asked the curators to prepare a green top at Eden Gardens as he believes the Bengal pace attack is one of the best in Indian domestic cricket.

"I had said earlier that we need a green top, because we have four pacers, one of the best in domestic cricket. If you can raise your voice, if you can say that it is better, because we have the opportunity, we have the ability to get six points, seven points if we are playing on green tops," Shami said.

Bengal head coach Laxmi Ratan Shukla backed Shami to make a comeback to the Indian team.

"Mohammed Shami doesn't need certificate from anyone. He is a certificate in himself. He has the backing of his fans, media and the biggest selector of them all, who is right up there (God)," Shukla said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Cricket News Mohammed Shami Ranji Trophy Domestic cricket

First Published: Oct 28 2025 | 6:54 PM IST

