IND vs AUS live streaming: Where to watch 4th T20 match in Queensland today

India will look to take a 2-1 lead when they face a weakened Australia in the fourth T20I today. Skipper Shubman Gill will be eager to end his lean run after a string of low scores, while Abhishek Sharma continues to impress with quick starts. The hosts appear more balanced with Arshdeep Singh’s inclusion and Washington Sundar’s all-round impact. Australia, missing Travis Head and Josh Hazlewood, will rely heavily on Mitchell Marsh and Tim David for runs. Their bowling remains a concern, with Sean Abbott under pressure to retain his place. With the series level at 1-1, India will see this as their best opportunity to move ahead before the decider at the Gabba.
|India vs Australia 4th T20 broadcast details
|Country / Region
|TV Channels
|Streaming Platforms
|India
|Star Sports Network, DD Sports (FTA)
|JioHotstar
|Australia
|Fox Cricket
|Kayo Sports
|United Kingdom
|TNT Sports, Discovery+
|Discovery+
|United States
|Willow TV
|ESPN+, Sling TV
|Canada
|Willow Canada
|Willow App
|New Zealand
|Sky Sport NZ
|Sky Go, Sky Sport Now
|South Africa
|SuperSport Cricket
|DStv App
|Pakistan
|PTV Sports
|PTV Sports Digital
|Bangladesh
|Gazi TV (GTV)
|Rabbitholebd
|Sri Lanka
|Siyatha TV, Ada Derana 24
|SonyLIV
|Nepal
|Star Sports (via India feed)
|JioHotstar
|Afghanistan
|Ariana TV
|Ariana Play
|Middle East (UAE, Qatar, Oman, etc.)
|CricLife, beIN Sports
|STARZPLAY
|Caribbean
|ESPN Caribbean
|ESPN Play
|United States Territories
|Willow TV
|ESPN+
|Southeast Asia (Malaysia, Singapore)
|Astro Cricket, Hub Sports
|Astro Go
|Europe (Non-UK)
|ICC.tv
|ICC.tv
|Africa (Other regions)
|SuperSport Grandstand
|DStv Stream
|West Indies
|ESPN
|ESPN Play Caribbean
When will the fourth T20 match between India and Australia be played?
The fourth T20 of the five-match series between India and Australia will be played on Friday, November 6.
What will be the venue for the fourth T20 match between India and Australia on November 6?
The November 6 T20 match between India and Australia will be played at Carrara Oval, Queensland.
When will the toss for the fourth T20 match between India and Australia take place?
The toss for the fourth T20 match between India and Australia will take place at 1:15 PM IST.
When will the first ball of the fourth T20 match between India and Australia be bowled?
The first ball of the fourth T20 match between India and Australia will be bowled at 1:45 PM IST.
Where to watch the live telecast of the fourth T20 match between India and Australia in India?
The live telecast of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on Star Sports Network in India.
Where to watch the live streaming of the fourth T20 match between India and Australia in India?
The live streaming of the T20 series between India and Australia will be available on the JioHotstar app and website in India.