Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI Playing 11, live streaming, match timings

With the series now on the line, South Africa will aim to level things in Cape Town, while Pakistan will look to wrap up the series with another strong performance.

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:58 AM IST

South Africa will take on Pakistan in the second ODI of the three-match series at Newlands, Cape Town, on Thursday, December 19. The hosts will be eager to bounce back after suffering a defeat in the opening game at Boland Park, Paarl.
 
Batting first in the series opener, South Africa posted 239 runs, courtesy of Heinrich Klaasen’s impressive 86. However, Pakistan’s Salman Agha turned the game with a brilliant four-wicket haul. In response, Pakistan chased down the target with composure, powered by a stunning century from Saim Ayub, who scored 109 off 119 balls to seal a three-wicket win.
 
 
With the series now on the line, South Africa will aim to level things in Cape Town, while Pakistan will look to wrap up the series with another strong performance.  Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI probable playing 11
 
Pakistan Playing 11: Abdullah Shafique, Saim Ayub, Mohammad Rizwan (wk/c), Babar Azam, Kamran Ghulam, Usman Khan, Salman Ali Agha, Shaheen Afridi (c), Haris Rauf, Sufyan Muqeem, Naseem Shah
 
South Africa Playing 11: Temba Bavuma (c), Tony de Zorzi, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Marco Jansen, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Kwena Maphaka 

Pakistan vs South Africa head-to-head stats
 
Total matches played: 84
PAK won: 31
SA won: 54
No result: 1
Abandoned: 0
 
Squad of both teams:
 
Pakistan squad: Fakhar Zaman, Saim Ayub, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan(w), Salman Agha, Hussain Talat, Hasan Nawaz, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi(c), Naseem Shah, Abrar Ahmed, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Faisal Akram, Haseebullah Khan, Faheem Ashraf
 
South Africa squad: Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Quinton de Kock(w), Tony de Zorzi, Matthew Breetzke(c), Sinethemba Qeshile, Donovan Ferreira, George Linde, Corbin Bosch, Bjorn Fortuin, Lungi Ngidi, Lizaad Williams, Ottneil Baartman, Nandre Burger, Nqabayomzi Peter
 
Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI live match time, PAK vs SA 2nd ODI free live telecast and streaming
 
When will Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI take place?
The second match between Pakistan and South Africa will take place on Thursday (November 6).
 
What is the venue of PAK vs SA 2nd ODI?
Iqbal Stadium, Faisalabad will host Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd One Day International on Thursday.
 
What is Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI live toss time?
The PAK vs SA 2nd ODI live toss will take place at 3 PM IST.
 
What is the live match time for Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match?
The Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI live match will begin at 3:30 PM IST.
 
Which TV channels will live telecast Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India?
There will be no live telecast of the PAK vs SA 2nd ODI match in India.
 
How to watch the live streaming of Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match in India?
Cricket fans can watch the live streaming of the Pakistan vs South Africa 2nd ODI match on the Sports TV YouTube channel.

Pakistan cricket team South Africa cricket team

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:57 AM IST

