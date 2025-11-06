Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 10:00 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
India vs Australia 4th T20: Queensland pitch report, key stadium stats

India vs Australia 4th T20: Queensland pitch report, key stadium stats

With this match potentially deciding the series leader, fans can expect an intense and high-octane clash at the Carrara Oval in Queensland.

IND vs AUS pitch report Carrara Oval, Queensland

IND vs AUS pitch report Carrara Oval, Queensland

Shashwat Nishant New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The five-match T20I series between India and Australia is finely poised at 1-1 after three thrilling encounters. The action now shifts to the Gold Coast for the fourth T20I, where both sides will aim to take the upper hand. India bounced back strongly in Hobart with a commanding five-wicket victory following a tough loss in Melbourne. With this match potentially deciding the series leader, fans can expect an intense and high-octane clash.
 
Australia continues to deal with a few key absentees. Travis Head has been released from the squad to focus on Ashes preparations, while Glenn Maxwell’s participation remains uncertain due to fitness concerns. Adam Zampa is likely to sit out again as he and his wife are expecting their second child. Matthew Short could move up the batting order, and Josh Philippe may see additional playing time. Rising all-rounder Mahli Beardman could also feature in the lineup given the current squad rotation.
 
 
India is expected to stick with the same XI that secured victory in Hobart. Washington Sundar’s unbeaten 49* proved crucial despite not being used with the ball. Kuldeep Yadav has been released to join India A for the unofficial Test series against South Africa A, ahead of India’s upcoming two-match Test series at home. Jasprit Bumrah might be rested for one of the remaining T20Is as the team manages workloads ahead of the Tests. 
 
India vs Australia 4th T20: Carrera Oval, Queensland Cricket Ground pitch report

The upcoming T20I at this venue will mark a debut for India here as they will play at this venue for the first time. Despite the lack of past data, preliminary reports indicate that the pitch is likely to favor the batters, offering a good surface for stroke play. Bowlers may find some assistance early in the game, particularly in exploiting movement or bounce, but overall, it is expected to be a fairly balanced track. Teams can anticipate a competitive contest, with strong scoring opportunities for batsmen while bowlers will need to strategize effectively to make an early impact.
 
India vs Australia: Head-to-head stats in T20Is in Queensland
 
This is the first time these two sides are competing at this venue in a T20I encounter.
 
Recent T20I match at the Carrara Oval
 
The most recent T20I encounter at the Carrara Oval was between Australia and West Indies back in October 5, 2022. Australia won the match by 3 wickets.
  
Carrara Oval key T20I stats 
Highest T20I totals at Carrara Oval, Queensland
Team Score Overs RR Inns Opposition Ground Result Match Date
Australia 146/7 19.5 7.36 2 West Indies Carrara Won 05/10/22
West Indies 145/9 20 7.25 1 Australia Carrara Lost 05/10/22
South Africa 108/6 10 10.8 1 Australia Carrara Won 17/11/18
Australia 87/7 10 8.7 2 South Africa Carrara Lost 17/11/18
   

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

