New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

Live streaming of the NZ vs WI 2nd T20 match will be available on the FanCode app and website in India

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

Listen to This Article

West Indies head into the second T20I at Eden Park with momentum, having clinched a thrilling seven-run win in the opener against New Zealand to lead the five-match series 1-0. Captain Shai Hope’s composed half-century and sharp spells from Roston Chase and Jayden Seales proved decisive for the visitors.
 
New Zealand struggled with the bat despite Mitchell Santner’s fighting knock and now seek a series comeback in front of their home crowd. Expect Eden Park’s average pitch and balanced conditions to challenge both sides. The contest promises intensity as the hosts aim to level the series and the visitors look to extend their lead. 
 

New Zealand playing 11 (probable): Tim Robinson, Devon Conway (wk), Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy
 
West Indies playing 11 (probable): Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (c & wk), Ackeem Auguste, Rovman Powell, Roston Chase, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales

New Zealand vs West Indies Head-to-Head in T20I cricket

  • Total matches played: 21
  • New Zealand won: 11
  • West Indies won: 8
  • No result: 2

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 full squad

New Zealand squad: Devon Conway (wk), Tim Robinson, Rachin Ravindra, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (c), Zakary Foulkes, Kyle Jamieson, Jacob Duffy, Ish Sodhi, Nathan Smith, Mitchell Hay
 
West Indies squad: Brandon King, Alick Athanaze, Shai Hope (wk/c), Ackeem Auguste, Roston Chase, Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Romario Shepherd, Matthew Forde, Akeal Hosein, Jayden Seales, Sherfane Rutherford, Khary Pierre, Amir Jangoo, Shamar Springer

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 live telecast and streaming details

When does the NZ vs WI 2nd T20 match take place? 
The second T20 between New Zealand and West Indies will begin on Thursday, 6 November 2025.
 
What is the venue of the NZ vs WI 2nd T20 match? 
The NZ vs WI 2nd T20 match will take place at Eden Park, Auckland.
 
At what time will the live toss for the NZ vs WI 2nd T20 take place? 
The toss for the New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 match will take place at 11:15 AM IST.
 
At what time will the NZ vs WI 2nd T20 match begin? 
The first ball of the New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 match is scheduled for 11:45 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the second T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? 
The live telecast for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on Sony Sports Network in India.
 
Where to watch live streaming of the second T20 match between New Zealand and West Indies in India? 
The live streaming for the T20 series between New Zealand and West Indies will be available on the SonyLIV and FanCode apps and websites in India.

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 6:28 PM IST

