Thursday, November 06, 2025 | 11:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Cricket / News / Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, match timings (IST), live streaming

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule, squads, match timings (IST), live streaming

The live telecast of the Ashes 2025-26 will be available on Star Sports Network for Indian fans

Ashes 2025-26

Ashes 2025-26

Aditya Kaushik New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 06 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Australia and England collide in one of cricket’s most enduring rivalries, the Ashes, running from 21 November 2025 to 8 January 2026 across five Tests in Australia. The home side will defend the urn with a settled core led by Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, both in rich batting form.
 
Meanwhile, England, captained by Ben Stokes, are on the hunt for their first Ashes series win in Australia since 2010–11. Injuries have already cast a shadow, with Australia’s quick Pat Cummins sidelined for the opener and Smith stepping up as skipper.
 
Expect fierce pace bowling, spin duels, and the pressure of sun-baked wickets Down Under. For England, the challenge lies in blending youth and experience under ruthless conditions, while for Australia, it’s about enforcing dominance at home yet again. With five Tests in just over six weeks, the margin for error is minimal, and the Ashes urn is very much up for grabs. 
 

Ashes 2025-26: Venues

  • Perth
  • Brisbane
  • Adelaide
  • Melbourne
  • Sydney

Ashes 2025-26: Full schedule

Date Match Venue Teams  Time (IST)
Fri, Nov 21 2025 1st Test Perth Stadium, Perth Australia vs England 8:00 AM
Thu, Dec 4 2025 2nd Test The Gabba, Brisbane Australia vs England 9:30 AM
Wed, Dec 17 2025 3rd Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide Australia vs England 5:30 AM
Fri, Dec 26 2025 4th Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne Australia vs England 5:30 AM
Sun, Jan 4 2026 5th Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney Australia vs England 5:30 AM

Also Read

Stokes and Gill at Trophy presentation

Here's why the ECB is against two-tier Test cricket system proposed by ICC

Securities and Exchange Board of India, Sebi

Sebi open to raising cap on fees paid by mutual funds to brokerages

Lalu Prasad Yadav, Lalu Prasad, Rabri Devi, Tejashwi Yadav, Vote, Voter, Voting

Bihar elections voting LIVE news: CEC Gyanesh Kumar supervises Bihar polls from ECI monitoring room

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex, Nifty swing in trade; Eternal, Airtel, Bajaj Finance, HCL Tech weigh

The year was a mixed bag for the real estate industry as housing supply slowed down but record investments came in. Industry experts believe that demand will stabilise as sales are likely to be lower compared to 2023.

Case against real estate developer for ₹100 cr housing fraud in Mumbai

Ashes 2025-26: Full squads

Australia squad: Steven Smith (C), Travis Head, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Jake Weatherald, Cameron Green, Beau Webster, Alex Carey, Josh Inglis, Sean Abbott, Scott Boland, Brendan Doggett, Josh Hazlewood, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc
 
England squad: Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Joe Root, Ben Stokes (C), Jacob Bethell, Will Jacks, Gus Atkinson, Ollie Pope, Jamie Smith, Jofra Archer, Shoaib Bashir, Brydon Carse, Matthew Potts, Josh Tongue, Mark Wood

Ashes 2025-26: Australia vs England head-to-head in Tests

  • Total matches: 361
  • Australia won: 152
  • England won: 112
  • Drawn: 97
  • No result: 0

Ashes 2025-26: Live streaming and telecast details

When will the Ashes 2025-26 begin? 
The Ashes 2025-26 will kick off on Friday, November 21, in Perth.
 
What are the venues for the Ashes 2025-26 matches? 
The Ashes 2025-26 matches will be played in Perth, Brisbane, Adelaide, Melbourne and Sydney.
 
What time will the toss take place for the Ashes 2025-26 matches? 
The toss for the first Ashes 2025-26 match will take place at 7:30 AM IST; for the second, at 9 AM IST; and for the last three matches, at 5 AM IST.
 
What time will the Ashes 2025-26 matches begin? 
The first Ashes 2025-26 match will start at 8 AM IST, the second from 9:30 AM IST, while the last three matches will start at 5:30 AM IST.
 
Where to watch the live telecast of the Ashes 2025-26 matches in India? 
The live telecast of the Ashes 2025-26 will be available on Star Sports Network for Indian fans.
 
Where to watch the live streaming of the Ashes 2025-26 matches in India? 
The live streaming of the Ashes 2025-26 will be available on the JioHotstar app and website for Indian fans.

More From This Section

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11

New Zealand vs West Indies 2nd T20 Playing 11, toss time, live streaming

India A vs South Africa A ODIs

India A vs South Africa A ODIs: Full schedule, match timings, streaming

India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test playing 11

India A vs South Africa A 2nd Test playing 11, timings, live streaming

IND vs AUS pitch report Carrara Oval, Queensland

India vs Australia 4th T20: Queensland pitch report, key stadium stats

Rishabh Pant

Pant returns as BCCI announces India's squad for South Africa Tests

Topics : Cricket News England vs Australia Australia cricket team England cricket team Ashes Series The Ashes Test Cricket

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 11:42 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesBihar Election 2025 Phase 1 Voting LIVEStocks to watchStocks To Buy TodayE-passports in IndiaMotilal Oswal Stock PickPhysicswallah IPOLenskart IPO Allotment TodayQ2 Results TodayUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon